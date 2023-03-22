Who is Laura Kuenssberg husband now? See here full details of her husband

Laura Kuenssberg is a famous British journalist. Currently, Laura Kuenssberg works as a presenter in the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning politics show.

In July 2015, Laura Kuenssberg emerged as political editor of BBC News alongside Nick Robinson. And Laura became the first woman to take the position of political editor.

After Laura Kuenssberg reported on the United Kingdom local election in 2022, Laura Kuenssberg left the political editor position on 6 May 2022.

Laura Kuenssberg replaced Andrew Marr to host the weekend political interview program and launched The Laura Kuenssberg Show on Sundays in September 2022.

Laura Kuenssberg initially served as the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent and also served as Business Editor of ITV News.

Laura Kuenssberg worked as Chief Correspondent for Newsnight between February 2014 and July 2015.

In November 2016, Laura Kuenssberg was awarded Broadcaster of the Year by the Political Studies Association.

Laura Kuenssberg has been featured in the Evening Standard’s list of the top 20 “Most Influential Londoners” of 2019.

James O’Brien performed an amazing take down of Laura Kuenssberg today, the clip went wild then LBC deleted it 😏 Did #bbclaurak & the beeb get legal involved🤨 The video fell into the void until @AnarchyUK3 shared a copy with me 👍 I’ve sped it up to fit the time frame pic.twitter.com/gf75TdQVFm — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) February 22, 2023

What is Laura Kuenssberg Nationality?

Laura Kuenssberg was born to Nick Kuenssberg and Sally Kuenssberg in Rome, Italy. Laura Kuenssberg’s nationality is British. Laura Kuenssberg’s age is 46 years.

Laura Kuenssberg has two siblings- Joanna Kuenssberg and David Kuenssberg.

Laura Kuenssberg’s date of birth is 8 August 1976. Laura Kuenssberg did her studies at Laurel Bank School, the University of Edinburgh, and Georgetown University.

Who is Laura Kuenssberg husband now?

Laura Kuenssberg is a married woman. Laura Kuenssberg husband is James Kelly. He is a management consultant.

Laura Kuenssberg has not shared any information about her husband and kids. Laura Kuenssberg has kept her married life private.

Laura Kuenssberg and her husband, James Kelly, previously lived in Mile End, London.

Laura Kuenssberg married a few years back, but Laura Kuenssberg did not share her wedding date. Laura Kuenssberg is still living her married life with her husband.

Read Also:- Who is Cameron Diaz Husband? Is Cameron and Benji still married?