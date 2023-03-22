Who is Cameron Diaz Husband? Is Cameron and Benji still married?

Cameron Diaz is a famous American actress. Cameron Diaz won many awards for her performances. In 2024, Cameron Diaz was highest pasid actress.

Cameron Diaz will be seen in the “Back In Action” upcoming film.

In 1994, Cameron Diaz made her acting debut with “The Mask” film. In 1998, Cameron Diaz made her television debut with the “Saturday Night Live” series.

Cameron Diaz worked in many television shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Bad Teacher, Sesame Street, Trippin, The Drew Barrymore Show, Scared Shrekless, and Shrek the Halls.

Cameron Diaz acted in many movies, including The Last Supper, A Life Less Ordinary, There’s Something About Mary, Any Given Sunday, The Invisible Circus, The Sweetest Thing, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, The Green Hornet, The Counselor, The Other Woman, and more.

How old is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz’s full name is Cameron Michelle Diaz. Cameron Diaz’s birth date is 30 August 1972. Cameron Diaz’s age is 50 years Cameron Diaz was born to Emilio Diaz and Billie Early in San Diego, California, U.S.

Cameron Diaz’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx. Cameron Diaz did her studies at Los Cerritos Elementary School and then Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Cameron Diaz’s nationality is American.

Who is Cameron Diaz Husband?

Cameron Diaz is a married woman. Cameron Diaz husband’s name is Benji Madden. He is a famous musician.

Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden on January 5, 2015, in a Jewish ceremony at her Ghat Beverly Hills, California.

In December 2019, Cameron Diaz welcomed her first child (daughter) with her husband Benji. Cameron Diaz’s daughter’s name is Raddix Madden. Cameron and Benji are still married.

Who did Cameron Diaz date?

Cameron Diaz had a few affairs and relationships before marriage. Cameron Diaz briefly dated her co-star Matt Dillon.

Subsequently, Cameron Diaz began her new relationship with actor Jared Leto. The couple ended their relationship in 2003.

In 2003, Cameron Diaz started dating singer Justin Timberlake and after 4 years in 2007, the couple ended their relationship.

