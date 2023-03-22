Who is Audra McDonald husband? Are Will Swenson and Audra McDonald still married?

Audra McDonald is a famous American actress and singer. Audra McDonald received six Tony Awards for her performances as well as also won an Emmy Award, the National Medal of Arts, two Grammy Awards, and more.

Audra McDonald is famous for her role as Maureen in “Ricki and the Flash” (2015) film.

Audra McDonald will be seen in the Rustin, Down Low, and Caste films.

Audra McDonald Age

Audra McDonald's full name is Audra Ann McDonald. Audra McDonald's birth date is 3 July 1970. Audra McDonald was born to Anna McDonald and Stanley McDonald Jr in West Berlin, West Germany.

Audra McDonald’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Audra McDonald has a sibling whose name is Alison McDonald. Audra McDonald did her studies at Theodore Roosevelt High School and Juilliard School.

Who is Audra McDonald husband?

Audra McDonald married twice. Currently, Audra McDonald’s husband is Will Swenson. He is a famous American actor as well as a singer.

Audra McDonald married Will Swenson on 6 October 2012. Four years later, on October 19, 2016, Audra gave birth to Will Swainson’s first child (daughter), Sally James McDonald-Swenson.

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson are still married. And enjoy your married life.

Audra McDonald first married bassist Peter Donovan in September 2000. Audra gave birth to a daughter by Peter, who is named Jo Madeline Donovan. After nine years of marriage, Audra and Peter divorced.

Audra McDonald Movies and Television Career

In 1992, Audra McDonald made her theatre debut with “The Secret Garden” play.

In 1996, Audra McDonald made her film debut with “Seven Servants” film.

In 1999, Audra McDonald made her television debut with the Annie and Homicide: Life on the Street series.

From 2018 to 2022, Audra McDonald appeared in The Good Fight” television series as Liz Lawrence-Reddick. In 2022, Audra McDonald also appeared in “The Gilded Age” series as Dorothy Scott.

Audra McDonald is famous for her role in Mister Sterling, Private Practice, The Bedford Diaries, Sesame Street, and more television series.

Audra McDonald acted in many movies, including The Object of My Affection, It Runs in the Family, Beauty and the Beast, Respect, Ricki and the Flash, The Best Thief in the World, Cradle Will Rock, and more.

Audra McDonald appeared in many television shows such as “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years”, Passion: Live From Lincoln Center, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kidnapped, Grey’s Anatomy, Audra McDonald: Go Back Home, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, and more.

