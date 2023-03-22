Who is Amanda Kloots Husband? How long has Amanda Kloots been married?

Amanda Kloots is a well-known American television personality, actress, dancer as well as a fitness instructor.

Amanda Kloots is set to serve as co-host of “The Talk” daytime talk show through 2021.

Amanda Kloots made her career debut in “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014.

In 2021, Amanda Kloots appeared as a contestant on the dancing reality show “Dancing with the Stars”.

In 2022, Amanda Kloots appeared as Audrey in the CBS Original Movie “Fit for Christmas”.

Amanda Kloots is also a former member of the dance company the Rockettes. Amanda Kloots also acted in many Broadway such as Good Vibrations, Young Frankenstein, and Follies.

.@AmandaKloots‘ dear friend and “Waitress” star @katharinemcphee swung by our party and shared heartwarming memories from her career and friendship with Amanda. pic.twitter.com/kJu2rr8B9H — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 15, 2023

How old is Amanda Kloots today?

Amanda Kloots’s age is 41 years. Amanda Kloots’s birth date is 19 March 1982. Amanda Kloots was born to her parents in the United States. Amanda Kloots has five siblings in which Anna Kloots and Todd Kloots.

Amanda Kloots also known as Amanda Kloots-Larsen. Amanda Kloots did her studies at GlenOak High School in Plain Township, Stark County, Ohio. Amanda Kloots’s nationality is American.

Who is Amanda Kloots Husband?

Amanda Kloots was married twice.

Amanda Kloots was first married to David Larsen. He is also a stage actor. But after six years of marriage, the couple got divorced.

Amanda Kloots got married for the second time in 2017. Amanda Kloots husband was Nick Cordero. He was a popular Canadian actor and singer.

Amanda and Nick met while working on “Bullets Over Broadway”. Nick Cordero died in 2020 from complications related to COVID-19.

Amanda and Nick have a son, born on June 10, 2019, named Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

How long has Amanda Kloots been married?

Amanda Kloots’ first marriage lasted for six years, after which Amanda divorced her husband.

After this, Amanda got married for the second time in 2017 and in 2020 her husband died. Both lived together for about 3 years.

Read Also:- Is Michael Greenberg Married? Are Mike Greenberg and Seth Greenberg related?