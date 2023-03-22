What happened to Gwyneth Paltrow? Gwyneth Paltrow involved in a ‘hit and run ski collision

Gwyneth Paltrow, the famous actor, has been sued on the grounds of a skiing accident seven years ago.

What happened to Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth Paltrow has been sued for a 2016 ski accident that injured a retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. Teresa Anderson has claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow crashed into him while skiing at the exclusive deer valley resort, after which she went off the resort.

He also claimed that the incident left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury,” 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life. He also said that the incident had caused emotional distress and disfigurement.

After the incident, Sanderson became briefly unconscious after the incident and required medical attention on the slopes. He also had to visit the emergency room the next day.

Karlene Davidson, whom Sanderson was dating at the time of the collision, stated that he was a fun-loving, joyful, and very ambitious guy full of energy.

On the day of the incident, she stated that he wasn’t looking very good and was complaining about the pain he was experiencing in his ribs. She said that after the incident, he had started pushing her away, and there was no joy left in him.

What different witnesses testify

A friend of Sanderson, Craig Ramon, who was skiing nearby, had stated that he allegedly heard a scream just before the collision.

He said he saw a skier slam into his friend’s back, which was really hard, because of which his friend fell face down.

According to him, she had a blank look after the crash. Craig Ramon also stated that when Sanderson was asked if he was alright, he only nodded but never said he was okay.

He wasn’t able to stand up, and he wasn’t even able to remember what his name was. He didn’t have the slightest idea of where he even was at.

But according to the countersuit, she claims that Sanderson was uphill from Paltrow and collided into her back, due to which she suffered a full body blow.

Trial in court held for ski collision

During the trial in court, reports suggest that when Paltrow’s lawyer asked Ramon to recall parts of the incident, he had difficulty remembering.

Even though he could remember and answer 300 pages worth of statements, he needed help remembering if Paltrow was wearing a helmet, hat, or goggles on the day of the collision.

According to court documents, Terry Sanderson had sued Gwyneth Paltrow for a sum of 3.1 million dollars, but after some amendment, took it down to 300,000 dollars worth of damages. Conversely, Paltrow is seeking $1 worth of damage plus the attorneys’ fees.

