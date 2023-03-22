Sledding Accident: Who are Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr? What Happened to the Students?

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, two male Illinois teenagers who were on spring break died after a sledding accident on Sunday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. We find it incredibly difficult to announce the passing of these talented young stars. Continue reading to learn more about what happened to the young people and how Dylan Bazzel and Drew Fehr tragically died in Colorado.

What transpired to the teenagers after the sledding accident?

The two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, from Prairie Central High School in Illinois, launched from a significant snowbank at the bottom of the halfpipe while riding tandem. They were on spring break. The teenagers were riding a single plastic sled, which is not allowed on Copper Mountain courses. Additionally, this took place after the resort had shut down certain areas. The boy’s school district has identified the two involved young men and has pleaded for supplications for their family. The Summit County Coroner has not yet released the death investigation. The men reportedly rode a half pipe in tandem before throwing themselves off a large snowbank at its base.

Victims were identified as Dylan Bazzel and Drew Fehr:

The sheriff’s office claims they struck the ice below hard, causing blunt-force injuries. The teenagers received immediate medical attention but could not be brought back and were pronounced dead. The named adolescents are Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr. The family members and friends of those hurt in this regrettable incident received condolence messages from Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

In regards to this tragic incident, what did the police admit?

Everyone should always practice safe snow-related activity habits and be aware of the dangers involved, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. A list of rules for the snow play and sledding area at Copper Mountain can be found below the registration. Snow play can be hazardous, so proceed with caution. Risks are listed as collisions with other people or with natural or manufactured objects, as well as variable natural and manufactured walking and sliding surfaces, such as but not limited to snow, packed snow, and ice, in the registration on Copper Mountain’s website. As a result, accidents or fatalities may happen. At about 7:12 p. m. Copper Mountain closes as dusk falls. Uncertainty surrounds the teenagers’ presence in the sledding area. The Summit County Coroner’s Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths, including how they died. Their names have not yet been made widely known.

Who was Drew Fehr and Dylan Bazzel?

They have been identified as the two Prairie Central High School students, Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, who died in a skiing accident. Superintendent Paula Crane released the names in a letter to the Prairie Central neighborhood on Monday night. Senior Dylan Bazzell was a standout athlete and the son of Prairie Central basketball coach Darin Bazzell. Both, according to Crane, were “wonderful people” in addition to being outstanding students and athletes. “They served as role models for everyone they knew, but especially for the young athletes in the district.

Read Also – What Occurs if Donald Trump is Sentenced to Prison?