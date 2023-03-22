Romario Tevin Anderson, Who are You? A fatal Stabbing Victim in Frederick Has Been Identified

Police have identified Romario Tevin Anderson as the guy fatally stabbed last week in Frederick, Maryland. Let’s take a closer look at Romario Tevin Anderson.
Romario Tevin Anderson, who are you?
On Saturday, March 18, officers from the Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were called to the 400 block of North Market Street at 1:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a man stabbed many times. CPR was started right away. Despite the efforts of rescue services, the guy died at the scene.
Police have identified the individual as Romario Anderson, 28, of Frederick, Maryland. Anderson of Frederick died after being stabbed many times, according to Samantha Long, a spokesman for the Frederick Police Department.
What became Romario Tevin Anderson?
Romario Anderson was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in downtown Frederick. The Frederick Police Department is handling the inquiry. At present, there is no description of the suspect.
Police have not revealed any motive or what may have occurred before the deadly stabbing. Police in Frederick have asked anybody with information to come forward. If you have any information, don’t hesitate to contact Detective McPeak at [email protected] Callers can remain anonymous by calling the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Hotline at 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS (8477), or emailing [email protected]
