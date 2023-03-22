Nia Sandra Rash found dead after previously going missing

A woman’s body was discovered on Monday near the dams of the Ohio River in Crescent. The woman has been identified as Nia Sandra Rash, who had gone missing since January.

What happened to Nia Sandra Rash?

Her family members said they had last heard from her on December 28th,2022, and the Penn Hills police department had issued a missing person’s report. The report stated that she had boarded a bus that day n Penn Hills and then got off in the East End of Pittsburgh.

The investigators looking into her disappearance claimed she was last seen at a bus stop near Franktown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 PM.

At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a black coat with a fur hood, grey sweatpants, and light brown Ugg boots.

They also said that she was struggling with her mental health, because of which she required medication, which she left behind when she left her residence. She was living with her mother, Shannon, at a Pittsburgh suburb and had taken a break from school due to her declining mental health.

On the day she went missing, she told her mother she was taking the bus but wasn’t going to any particular place. Her mother didn’t think much of it since she had taken the bus to the city several times to stay with her friends.

But she started worrying when she wasn’t picking up her phone anymore since it was uncommon for her.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office, Nia Sandra Rash, 25, of Penn Hills, was the woman whose body was discovered

On Monday morning, the body was found in the water near the Deshields Dam in Crescent Township

According to a TV channel report, her corpse was recovered from the riverside dam. The county police have not disclosed her death’s cause or the events that led to it.

The Allegheny County homicide team is still investigating the case.

Remembering Nia Sandra Rash

The sudden news of her death shocked and caused grief to her family, friends, and her relatives. According to her mother, Nia was a very inventive and courageous girl who loved being with her family.

Her school also posted on social media about Nia Rash, stating the end of her search and announcing her death. They also offered condolences to her family members, who are having such a tough time.