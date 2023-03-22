Is Jeffree Star dating anyone right now? Who is Jeffree Star’s former boyfriend?

Jeffree Star is a famous American YouTube, former singer-songwriter, and makeup artist.

Jeffree Star is well-recognized as the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star released the studio album Beauty Killer in 2009, which featured the song “Lollipop Luxury” and also featured Nicki Minaj.

In 2010, Jeffree Star signed to Convict Muzik. In November 2014, Jeffree Star founded his eponymous cosmetics line.

does everyone on #team selena not realize that they’re the only ones being actual mean girls at this point? like if jeffree star is agreeing wit y’all just know you’re wrong as helll 😭 https://t.co/38oFjFxfj3 — damson idris (@damnsonidris) March 16, 2023

According to Forbes in 2018, Jeffree Star earned $18 million from his YouTube alone. Jeffree Star was the 5th highest paid YouTuber of the year.

In 2010, Jeffree Star appeared in the second edition of Kesha’s music video for “Take It Off”. Jeffree Star collaborated with many musical artists, including Blood on the Dance Floor, Millionaire, Deuce and Larry T.

Jeffree Star also released his Extended plays- Cupcakes Taste Like Violence, Mr. Diva, Plastic Surgery Slumber Party, and Virginity.

Jeffree Star released some singles such as “Love to My Cobain”, “Prom Night”, “Lollipop Luxury”, and “Prisoner”.

Jeffree Star also appeared in many tv shows like The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star, Shane and Friends, LA Ink, The Dish with Trish, What Now, and The Secret World of Jeffree Star.

What’s Jeffree Star’s real name?

Jeffree Star’s real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. Jeffree Star’s age is 37 years. Jeffree Star’s birth date is 15 November and his birth year is 1985.

Jeffree Star was born to Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger and Jeffrey L. Steininger in Los Angeles County, California, U.S.

Jeffree Star’s height is approx 5 feet 9 inches. Jeffree Star did her studies at Pacifica High School. Jeffree Star’s nationality is American.

What is Jeffree Star famous for?

Jeffree Star is famous as a makeup artist. Jeffree Star has established himself as one of the hottest independent artists out there. Along with the daily ranking, Jeffree was placed on top of MySpace.

Who is Jeffree Star Boyfriend?

Jeffree Star’s marital status is unmarried. Currently, Jeffree Star is in a new relationship with NFL Boo.

Jeffree Star started his relationship with Nathan Schwand in January 2015 and after almost 5 years in 2020, Jeffree and Nathan ended their relationship.

Read Also:- Is Michael Greenberg Married? Are Mike Greenberg and Seth Greenberg related?