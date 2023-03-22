Does Amanda Bynes have a husband? Is Amanda Bynes still married?

Amanda Bynes is a professional American Actress. Amanda Bynes is famous for her work in the Robots (2005) and What a Girl Wants (2003) films.

In 1996, Amanda Bynes made her acting debut with the “All That” television series.

In 2002, Amanda Bynes made her film debut with the “Big Fat Liar” film.

Amanda Bynes appeared in many television series, including Figure It Out, What I Like About You, The Amanda Show, Blue’s Clues, Double Dare 2000, Rugrats, Crashbox, Family Guy, The Nightmare Room, Living Proof, The Drew Carey Show, Arli$$, and more.

Amanda Bynes also acted in many movies such as Easy A, Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure, Sydney White, What a Girl Wants, Love Wrecked, Hairspray, Robots, and She’s the Man.

i find it really disrespectful that the headlines say Amanda Bynes was “found” naked and alone and “placed” on a psychiatric hold – removing her agency. she was able to recognize that she was in psychosis, ask someone for help, and call 911 herself. that’s fucking impressive https://t.co/W8RC1ZKE5e — Erika Hersteria (@erikaheidewald) March 20, 2023

How old is Amanda Bynes?

Amanda Bynes’s age is 36 years. Amanda Bynes’s full name is Amanda Laura Bynes. Amanda Bynes’s birth date is 3 April 1986. Amanda Bynes was born to Lynn Organ and Rick Bynes in Thousand Oaks, California, U.S.

Amanda Bynes’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Amanda Bynes did her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Amanda Bynes has two siblings- Jillian Bynes and Tommy Bynes.

Is Amanda Bynes married?

Marital status of Amanda Bynes is unmarried. Amanda is not married. Amanda Bynes was in a romantic relationship but it is not known whether she is in a relationship with anyone or not. Amanda Bynes had also engaged to her boyfriend, but after some time, both of them broke off their engagement.

Who is Amanda Bynes Husband/Boyfriend?

Amanda Bynes got engaged to her boyfriend some time back. The name of Amanda Bynes’s husband/boyfriend is Paul Michael. In February 2020, Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael.

A few months later, Amanda and Paul break off their engagement and separate after ending their relationship.

Amanda Bynes briefly dated Seth MacFarlane in 2008. Apart from this, there is no information about the dating of Amanda Bynes.

