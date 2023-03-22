Bryn Hargreaves Missing: Body Of Missing Former Wigan Warriors Star Found

More than a year after he went missing in America, Bryn Hargreaves, a former rugby player for the Wigan Warriors, has been found dead, according to his family.

Bryn Hargreaves Missing:

The 37-year-old left the sport and relocated to the US ten years ago. In January of last year, he was reported missing. After a police search “turned up nothing,” the family hired a private investigator to try and locate him. “With incredible sadness, we have finally found Bryn,” his brother said. His former teams, such as St Helens and Bradford Bulls, have also expressed their sorrow over the news and paid him tribute. Nine days before they called the police when they discovered the ex-prop forward’s apartment was empty, on January 3, 2022, the family had last spoken to the ex-prop ahead.

His whereabouts remain unknown despite a police investigation and the participation of family members who traveled to America. In a Facebook post, his brother Gareth Hargreaves stated that neither the family nor the circumstances surrounding his passing were known. Maria Andrews, his mother, described herself as “in bits” and “heartbroken.”.

The Bradford Bulls tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn that Bryn Hargreaves’ body has been discovered. “At this challenging time, our thoughts and condolences are with Bryn’s family and friends. “. The Foreign Office declared that it was in touch with regional authorities in the US and supporting the family.

Who is Bryn Hargreaves?

Wigan Warriors, where Hargreaves spent two seasons and appeared in 33 games, expressed their “deep sadness” over his passing. “Bryn was extremely well-liked and respected by his teammates and all involved with the club during his four seasons with us from 2007 to 2010,” said St. Helens RFC chairman Eamonn McManus. He was a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup champion in 2007 and 2008, and he was an integral part of the great Saints team of that time. We will all remember him with genuine warmth and affection. “. As a result of off-field issues at the club, Hargreaves joined Bradford Bulls in 2010 before announcing his retirement from the game. Prior to relocating to a rural area of West Virginia, he and his now-ex-wife first moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

