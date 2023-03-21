Who is Toc Tien married to? Know about Toc Tien husband

Toc Tien is a famous Vietnamese singer, actress as wll as a model. Toc Tien began her career as a child aartist. In childhood, Toc Tien participated in many singing competitions.

Toc Tien released two studio albums- Tóc Tiên thiếu nữ (2008) and Nụ cười nắng mai (2007). In 2009, Toc Tien released her third album “My Turn”.

In 2002, Toc Tien made her television debut with the “Đi tìm Ngôi sao Close-Up” show as Contestant.

In 2005, Toc Tien made her acting debut with the “Người đương thời” television series.

In 2015, Toc Tien made her film debut with the “Già gân, mỹ nhân và găng tơ” film.

Toc Tien also acted in the “Kung Fu Panda 3” film. Toc Tien will be seen in the “Bạn chỉ sống một lần” upcoming film.

Toc Tien appeared in mant tv shows such as The Voice of Vietnam, Phiên bản hoàn hảo, Giọng ải giọng ai, Mặt nạ ngôi sao, Vietnam Idol, Tài năng DJ, The Face Vietnam, The Remix, Vietnam Idol Kids, Bài hát Việt, Hội ngộ danh hài, Người bí ẩn, Hội ngộ danh hài, Thử thách cùng bước nhảy, Ai thông minh hơn học sinh lớp 5?, and more.

Toc Tien also appeared in many music videos like “Dusted”, “Như vậy mãi thôi”, “Bắt sóng cảm xúc”, “Vì đời là thế mà”, and “Sacota”.

How old is Toc Tien?

Toc Tien’s age is 33 years. Toc Tien’s birth date is 13 May and her birth year is 1989. Toc Tien’s full name is Nguyễn Khoa Tóc Tiên. Toc Tien was born to Kim Loan and Nguyễn Trung Kiên in Ca Mau, Vietnam.

Toc Tien’s height is approx 5 feet 7 inches. Toc Tien has a sibling whose name is Hoang Nguyen. Toc Tien did her studies at Pasadena City College, Le Hong Phong High School for The Gifted, California State University Long Beach.

Who is Toc Tien husband?

Toc Tien is a married woman. Toc Tien husband’s name is Hoang Touliver. He is a producer.

Toc Tien married Hoang Touliver on 20 February 2020 at Dalat Cathedral located in Dalat City.

Toc Tien had a romantic relationship many years ago. Toc Tien dated basketball player Chong Paul in December 2007.

Toc Tien and Chong Paul had an age difference of 8 to 9 years. At that time Toc Tien was 19 years old and Chong Paul was 27 years old. In July 2013, Toc Tien confirmed that she and her boyfriend Chong Paul had split.

