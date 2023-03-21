Who is Peter Doocy married to? Does Peter Doocy have a child?

Peter Doocy is a notable American journalist. Peter Doocy is well-recognized as a White House correspondent for Fox News.

Peter Doocy interviews former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill in 2014, who claimed to have shot Osama bin Laden.

In October 2017, Peter Doocy asked Senator John McCain (R-AZ):- “Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you’re not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?”.

Senator John McCain replied:- “Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb, huh? … That’s a dumb question.”

Peter Doocy served as a campaign reporter in the 2018 midterm elections.

Peter Doocy reports on the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, along with the presidential campaign of the party’s nominee, Joe Biden.

Fox News named Peter Doocy as White House correspondent in January 2021 to cover the Biden administration.

How old is Peter Doocy?

Peter Doocy’s full name is Peter James Doocy. Peter Doocy’s age is 35 years. Peter Doocy’s birth date is 21 July and birth year is 1987. Peter Doocy was born to Steve Doocy and Kathy Gerrity in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Peter Doocy’s father is also a co-host of “Fox & Friends” Morning show. Peter Doocy has two siblings- Sally Doocy and Mary Doocy. Peter Doocy did his studies at Villanova University. Peter Doocy’s nationality is American.

Who is Peter Doocy Wife?

Peter Doocy is a married woman. Peter Doocy wife’s name is Hillary Vaughn. She is also a Fox Business correspondent.

Peter Doocy married Hillary Vaughn in April 2021. Both are happy with their married life and support each other.

Peter and Hilary welcomed their first child on 1 February 2023.

