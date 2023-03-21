Who is Paul Grant Wife? Was Paul Grant in a relationship?

Paul Grant was a famous British actor as well as stuntman.

Paul Grant is well-recognized for his role as a gobin in the “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” film.

Paul Grant also acted in many movies like Labyrinth (1986) and The Dead (1987), and Willow.

Paul Grant acted a part of the Goblin Corps and was a stunt double in Hoggle.

How did died Paul Grant?

Paul Grant collapses suddenly outside St Pancras railway station on 16 March 2023 in London, England. Paul was quickly taken to the hospital.

Paul was declared dead on 20 March 2023. But before declaring dead, Paul was declared brain dead. Paul died at the age of 56.

After the death of Paul Grant, his fans, relatives, and many celebrities are paying tribute through social media.

NEW: Paul Grant, who played an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, died after collapsing outside a London train station. He was 56 years old. #diedsuddenly pic.twitter.com/NmjTkyhGrl — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 20, 2023

How tall is Paul Grant?

Paul Grant’s height was approx 4 feetand 4 inches. Paul Grant’s weight was approx 48 kg. When Paul Grant die, he was 56 years old. Paul Grant was born in United Kingdom.

What role did Paul Grant play in Harry Potter?

Paul Grant plays a ghost in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition, Paul played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise. Paul played role in many movies and got very good recognition for his role.

Who is Paul Grant Wife?

Paul Grant’s marital status was divorced. According to the sources, Paul Grant wife name is Janet Crowson.

Paul Grant married Janet Crossan many years back but shortly after the marriage, the couple got divorced. There is no information about when Paul got married and when they got divorced.

Paul Grant had a daughter named Sophie Grant with his wife, Janet Crosson.

After divorcing his wife, Paul Grant started a new relationship. Paul Grant’s girlfriend’s name is Maria Dwyer. Maria Dwyer was with him until the death of Paul Grant.

Read Also:- Dave Gardner, an ex-Canadian ice hockey player, has passed away at 70