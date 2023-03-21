Who is Kate Snow Husband? When did Kate Snow get married?

Kate Snow is a well-recognized American television journalist.

Kate Snow works as a reporter for NBC News, serving as senior national correspondent for multiple NBC platforms such as Dateline NBC, TODAY, NBC Nightly News, and MSNBC.

Kate Snow anchors the Saturday edition of NCB Nightly News. Kate substitutes for the Saturday and weekday broadcasts.

Kate Snow previously served as the host for MSNBC Life. Prior to joining NBC News in 2010, Kate Snow served as co-anchor for the weekend editions of Good Morning America on ABC from 2004 to 2010.

Kate Snow was also a correspondent with Brian Williams for the NBC News magazine Rock Center.

Kate Snow has released a digital EP cover album titled “Kate Snow” in February 2023. Kate Snow is best known as a member of the Advisory Council of the Department of Communications at Cornell University. Kate Snow is also a part of the National Board of Big Brothers/Sisters of America.

Kate Snow has worked as an anchor, reporter and correspondent for several networks, including Dateline NBC, MSNBC Live, NBC Nightly News, NBC News Daily, Rock Center with Brian Williams, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, KOAT-TV, ABC News, NBC News, NBC News national correspondent, and more.

Where is Kate Snow from?

Kate Snow’s age is 53 years. Kate Snow is from Bangor, Maine, U.S. Kate Snow was born to Dean R. Snow on 10 June 1969. Kate Snow has two siblings- Barbara Snow and Joshua Snow.

Kate Snow attended Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. Kate Snow graduated from Cornell University and Georgetown University. Kate Snow’s nationality is American.

Who is Kate Snow Husband?

Kate Snow is a married woman. Kate Snow husband’s name is Chris Bro. He is a radio presenter.

Kate married Chris Bro in 1999. The couple is together till the present time and is happy with their married life.

Kate and Chris have two children – Abigail Keller Bro and Zach Broe.

