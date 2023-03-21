What is Paul Grant Cause of Death? Star Wars and Harry Potter Star Is No More

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant passed away at 56 after collapsing outside King’s Cross station.

What Happened to Paul Grant?

Actor Paul Grant, who starred in both Harry Potter and Star Wars, has died. He was 56 years old. Grant, a 1970 Epsom, Surrey, native, gained fame for his roles as an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). A rare genetic form of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which the actor had, caused him health issues, was a condition he had to live with. Grant was candid about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction as well.

What is Paul Grant Cause of Death?

According to The Sun, Grant passed out in front of London’s King’s Cross railway station, was discovered by police, and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced brain-dead. A few days later, Grant’s family made the decision to remove his life support. Grant left behind his girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, and his daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, who paid tribute to the late actor in the following passages.

Sophie Jayne Grant: I’m in shock. In many ways, my dad was a legend. Everyone was always made to laugh and smile by him. He was a huge Arsenal supporter and would go out of his way for anyone. He was a grandfather, a father, and an actor. He cherished his daughters, son, and girlfriend Maria, as well as her children, who served as his stepchildren. I adore you so much, dad. Rest well. Paul was my true love, says Maria Dwyer. The funniest person I know. My life is now complete because of him. Life without him will never be the same.

Paul Grant Has Few Screen Credits But Leaves A Huge Legacy:

Grant has only seven total credits, but thanks to his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, he has a very significant legacy. The two movie franchises are the second and third most popular, just after the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Grant only has two other acting roles in addition to Star Wars and Harry Potter: he portrayed a member of the Goblin Corps in George Lucas’ 1986 movie Labyrinth and a character named the “1st Young Gentleman” in 1987’s The Dead. “.

Grant has acting credits as well as a stunt performer and double credits on three well-known movies, including the 1985 Tom Cruise movie Legend, directed by Ridley Scott. Grant performed stunts in another Lucas-produced movie, Willow, starring Warwick Davis, a few years after acting in Labyrinth and serving as Hoggle’s stunt double. News of Paul Grant’s passing is being felt all over the world due to his influential roles, which he played primarily in the 1980s.

