Veteran musician Eric Onguru aka Kunguru, has died – Cause of Death

The Kenyan music industry is mourning the loss of their veteran musician and rapper, Eric Onguru, aka Kunguru, who recently passed away.

Who was Eric Onguru?

Eric Onguru, whose stage name was Kunguru, has now died. His former manager announced his sudden death. When he died, he was 44 years old.

He came across as more of a business type, which was very contrasting than most rappers today. It could be because he used to work as a bank manager back in the day, in one of the city’s banks.

Before getting into music, he had been focusing on his professional growth as a bank manager. But he was still focusing on his career in music since he made a couple of songs then.

His music focused on more mature audiences, emphasizing conscious content and excellent quality. His unique style in music also attracted a lot of the female crowd, which earned him the nickname of ‘ladies man’.

In 2006, he released African Woman featuring Mr Lenny, his first foray into mainstream showbiz.

“I will Never Let You Go” and “Baby Don’t Go” featuring Mr Lenny are among his best hits.

Also Read: Milwaukee Firefighter Injured on the Job Asks for Help for Sick Daughter

Eric Onguru Cause of death

The rapper of the early 2000s died on Sunday, 19 March 2023, at 2:00 PM. While it’s unknown what caused his death, the manager told Kiss FM’s Dennis Milimo exclusively that he had been hospitalized recently.

During his treatment at Nairobi Hospital, he passed away. The former manager explained that he had been hospitalized briefly in the past few weeks.

The manager also stated that his death was attributed to his accident in 2009 or 2010, which affected his spinal cord.

Remembering the veteran musician

Many fans and friends paid tribute to the veteran musician, including Radio Jambo presenter Gigi Ogidi, who took to social media to express her grief at the loss of her beloved friend, saying, “RIP my friend Kungur”.

Several veteran artists also paid tribute to the late beloved rapper and musician.

Kunguru was a beloved figure in the Kenyan music industry and was well-known for his infectious personality and generous spirit. His influence and contributions to the rapping scene will live on.