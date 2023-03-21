UTEP Basketball Legend Willie Cager Passes Away at 81

Basketball fans worldwide are mourning the loss of Willie Cager, a beloved figure in the sport and a legend at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Cager passed away on March 20, 2023, at the age of 81.

Who was Willie Cager?

From Brooklyn, New York, Willie Cager is a native and former standout high school basketball player. Willie Cager then played at UTEP. He was part of the historic 1966 championship team, the “Texas Western Miners.”

Cager was known for his toughness and tenacity on the court. He was a crucial component in the final match versus the University of Kentucky.

The Miners made NCAA tournament history by being the first team to use an all-black starting lineup. After college, Cager played professionally in the American Basketball Association (ABA) for several years.

Willie Cager career:

Cager’s legacy at UTEP extends far beyond his basketball accomplishments. He was adored by the university’s student body and served as many students’ mentors.

In 2019, UTEP named the Willie Cager Basketball Court in his honor. The court, located at the Don Haskins Center, serves as a reminder of Cager’s impact on the university and the sport of basketball.

Willie Cager was a renowned basketball player known for his impressive achievements on the court. He played for the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) during the 1960s and helped lead the team to multiple victories.

One of his most notable achievements was being a part of the historic Texas Western College (now UTEP) team that won the 1966 NCAA championship game against the University of Kentucky.

Cager was an exceptional player with a great sense of teamwork and leadership. His contributions to UTEP’s basketball program have made him a legend in the sport and a respected figure in the El Paso community.

Tributes to Willie:

The basketball community has quickly paid tribute to Cager following his passing. UTEP released a statement saying, “Willie Cager was a beloved member of the Miner family and a true UTEP legend.” His influence on college and basketball will be felt for many years.

Former teammates and coaches have also expressed condolences, with many sharing stories of Cager’s strength, leadership, and kindness.

ABA Commissioner and former NBA player George Gervin said, “Willie was not only a great player but a great person. He represented the ABA with class and dignity, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Willie Cager will always be remembered as a basketball legend and a true sports icon. His influence on UTEP and the basketball community will linger for many years.

