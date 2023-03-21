Rodeo Legend JB Mauney Injured in Chute Accident, Cause of Death

Professional bull rider JB Mauney was injured in a chute accident during the 2023 Houston Rodeo on March 21, 2023. Mauney, a former world champion, competed in the bull riding event when the incident occurred.

How did the accident take place?

According to eyewitnesses, Mauney attempted to ride a bull when he was thrown off, and his hand got caught in the rope.

As a result, he was dragged and thrown against the chute. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and was transported to the hospital.

Mauney’s injuries have not been disclosed, but footage of the accident shows him writhing in pain on the ground before being taken away on a stretcher. When he returns to competition is currently unknown.

Who is JB Mauney?

JB Mauney, a 35-year-old from North Carolina, is one of the most successful bull riders in the sport’s history. He has won multiple world championships and earned over $7 million in prize money.

Mauney has also competed in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Built Ford Tough Series and has been ranked number one in the world multiple times. He has long been a crowd favorite and is renowned for his fearless riding style.

All about the family and fans of Mauney:

The rodeo community and fans worldwide have expressed concern for Mauney and their hopes for his speedy recovery. Many have taken to social media to offer their support and well wishes.

The Houston Rodeo said, “We are all praying for JB Mauney and his family during this difficult time. Our medical team is providing the best care possible, and we will continue to provide updates as we receive them.”

What are Rodeo events?

Rodeo events are inherently risky, and accidents do happen. Safety measures like helmets, vests, and protective gear are in place, but accidents can still happen.

Organizations like the PBR have been working to improve safety in rodeo and reduce the number of injuries sustained by riders. They have implemented stricter rules and regulations, improved equipment, and increased event medical personnel.

The rodeo community hopes for the best possible outcome for JB Mauney following his chute accident at the 2023 Houston Rodeo.

The sport of bull riding is known for its dangers, but steps are being taken to improve safety and protect the athletes. Our thoughts are with Mauney and his loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

