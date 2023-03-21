Malik Smith Death: Hutchinson River Parkway Collision Kills Malik Smith, 16, and Four Other Children: Learn More

Malik Smith was murdered in an automobile collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, Westchester County, along with four other people: Andrew Billips, Zahnyiah Cross, Zahnyiah Cross, and Anthony Billips Jr. You can find all the information regarding the accident here. The 16-year-old youngster was driving his father’s car without permission or driver’s licence when it lost control, collided with a tree, and caught fire. The horrific collision killed five adults, but a lucky child escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

What Caused the Hutchinson River Parkway Crash?

The occupants of a Nissan Rogue driven by 16-year-old Malik Smith suffered severe blunt trauma injuries after the vehicle off the Hutchinson River Parkway struck a nearby tree. The truck then caught fire north of Scarsdale’s Mamaroneck Road exit.

In the horrible incident, six people died: Andrew Billips, 8. Zahnyiah Cross, 12. Anthony Billips Jr., 17, Zahnyiah Smith, 16, and Malik Smith, 16. Before the tragedy, the five fatalities were in the car with Malik Smith. They were all linked to one another in some way.

Derby was home to five of the crash’s victims. Two helicopters captured images of the burned-out vehicle during the early hours of Sunday morning when the event occurred. The accident included no other automobiles. A 9-year-old boy travelling in the trunk escaped through the car’s rear. The child was not seriously injured in the terrifying collision.

Was Malik Smith at Fault for the Hutchinson River Parkway Crash?

Malik Smith was driving without his father’s consent, a permit, or a driver’s licence. His father, Malik Smith, admitted to authorities that he had advised his son not to drive. “I warned him, his mother told him, his elder brothers told him, don’t drive without a licence or a permission,” Smith told CBS News. “Anything may happen; you get pulled over and arrested for this stuff. “Please stop doing this.”

Anthony Billips’ father termed it “the most difficult article I’ve ever had to make in my life,” revealing that he, his wife, ex-wife, and sister had “lost our darling sons in a horrific vehicle accident.”

Malik Smith Vehicle Accident: What Caused the Death of the Children?

According to police officials, the five young people involved in the incident on the Hutchinson River Parkway, including Malik Smith, died from blunt force trauma due to injuries sustained in the collision. The inquiry into the reason for the crash is still ongoing.

According to the authorities, Smith was either inattentive or sleeping during the incident. This notion, however, is not supported by evidence from the scene. It’s unclear if speed had a role in the terrible vehicle crash. The community is in grief at the deaths of the young spirits. Our hearts go out to the parents and families who have lost their children.

Malik Smith, Who was He?

The Hutchinson River Parkway crash in Scarsdale, Westchester County, had 16-year-old Malik Smith as the offender, victim, and death. Malik Smith Sr., horrified by the tragic killing of his child and four other innocent people, was this man’s father.

Malik Smith was the juvenile driving the Nissan Rogue that lost control and crashed into the tree. The car caught fire, and the occupants died as a result.

Read Also – How did Jude Moore Die? What Happened to Jude Moore?