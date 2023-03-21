Is Zehra Gunes Married? What is Zehra Gunes Husband name?

Zahra Gunes is a popular Turkish volleyball player. Currently, Zahra Gunes plays for Vakıfbank Istanbul.

Zahra Gunes is well-known as a member of the Turkey women’s national volleyball team.

In the 2016–17 Turkish Women’s Volleyball League season, Zahra Gunes was selected by another women’s volleyball team, Beşiktaş J.K. was lent for. After this, Zahra Gunness returned to her team in the next season.

In the 2017–18 season, Zahra Gunes achieved his first league champion title with Vakıfbank İstanbul. In the same year, Zahra Gunes was awarded the “Vestel Special Prize” of the Vestel Venus Sultans League.

What is the height of Zehra Gunes?

According to the Wikipedia page, Zehra Gunes’s height is 6 feet 6 inches and Zehra Gunes’s weight is 84 kg. Zehra Gunes’s spike is 319 cm (126 in) and Zehra Gunes’s block is 310 cm (120 in).

Where is Zehra Gunes from?

Zehra Gunes is from Kartal, İstanbul, Turkey. Zehra Gunes’s age is 23 years. Zehra Gunes’s date of birth is 7 July 1999. Zehra Gunes was born to her parents. Zehra Gunes did her studies in her hometown. Zehra Gunes’s nationality is Turkish.

Why is Zehra Gunes so famous?

Zahra Gunes became famous in the fan club after her debut in the Olympics. The 23-year-old Zahra Güneş’s name trended on Twitter after Turkey’s team’s thrashing of South Korea in the women’s volleyball quarterfinal final on Wednesday, March 15.

What is Zehra Gunes Husband name?

Zahra Gunes is an unmarried woman. According to the sources, Zehra Gunes husband/boyfriend is Burhan İvegin.

But Zahra Gunes has not talked about her relationship and dating life to anyone. If seen, Zahra Gunes is single.

Zahra Gunes has focused more on her career than focusing on her relationship and love life.

