Is Molly Shannon still married? Does Molly Shannon have any children?

Molly Shannon is a notable American actress and comedian. Molly Shannon is well-recognzed from 1995 to 2001 as a cast member in the “Saturday Night Live” NBC sketch comedy series.

For her work in the film Other People, Molly Shannon received Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress.

From 2019 to the present, Molly Shannon works in “The Other Two” television series.

Molly Shannon will be seen in the “A Good Person” upcoming film.

Molly Shannon Age

Molly Shannon’s age is 58 years. Molly Shannon’s date of birth is 16 September 1964. Molly Shannon’s full name is Molly Helen Shannon. Molly Shannon was born to James F. Shannon and Peg Shannon in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

Molly Shannon’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches. Molly Shannon did her school at St. Dominic School and Hawken School. Molly Shannon graduated from New York University.

Who is Molly Shannon Husband?

Molly Shannon’s marital status is married. Molly Shannon husband is Fritz Chesnut. He is also a artist.

Molly Shannon married Fritz Chestnut on May 29, 2004 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Montecito, California, United States. Molly and Fritz are living happily together. Molly and Fritz move on with their lives.

Molly has two children with husband Fritz Chesnutt, a son and a daughter. The names of the children are- Stella Shannon Chestnut and Nolan Shannon Chestnut.

Molly Shannon’s Movies and Television Career

In 2022, Molly Shannon appeared in the Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Spin Me Round films and I Love That for You television series.

Molly Shannon is famous for her work in the Divorce, Bob’s Burgers, Enlightened, Neighbors from Hell, Kath & Kim, Cracking Up, Will and Grace, and In Living Color television series.

In 1989, Molly Shannon made her acting debut with “The Phantom of the Opera” film and in 1991, Molly Shannon made her television debut with the “Twin Peaks” series.

Molly Shannon acted in many movies, including A Night at the Roxbury, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Osmosis Jones, American Splendor, Marie Antoinette, Year of the Dog, What Goes Up, Life After Beth, Fun Mom Dinner, Wild Nights with Emily, and more.

