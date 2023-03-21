How did David Metzig die? The Tragic Event Happened In Fremont.

A tragic event happened in Fremont, Wisconsin, on March 17, 2023. David and Jan Metzig, the Union Star Cheese Factory owners, were shot multiple times while they slept. In this article, we’ll talk about what happened there and examine David and Jan Metzig’s lives before they passed away. To learn more and in greater detail about the incident, keep reading.

Who Was David Metzig?

Due to his ownership of the Union Star Cheese Factory, David Metzig gained notoriety in Fremont, Wisconsin. He was raised on a dairy farm and, after buying an old structure that had once been a creamery, teamed up with his wife Jan to start a cheese factory in 1977. Jan oversaw the factory’s retail store, while David oversaw production. Together, they created a flourishing company that catered to customers in Wisconsin and beyond with high-quality artisanal cheeses. The couple quickly developed a devoted clientele across North America thanks to their dedication to excellence and attention to detail.

What is David Metzig Cause of Death?

Around 11 p.m. local time on March 17, 2023, law enforcement agencies were summoned to the scene after receiving reports of “unresponsive adults” inside the home. Authorities arrived at the residence and discovered two victims inside their bedroom, both of whom had been shot. Investigations revealed that the victims were none other than David and Jan Metzig, who had been shot repeatedly by their son while they slept soundly in bed at night. Their son has been detained on murder-related charges, but his identity has not yet been made public because he is still being looked into for this crime.

What happened?

After further investigation, it was found that both victims had been shot multiple times by their son, who had fled the scene before police arrived. He was later found at a YMCA in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he was immediately arrested for murder. When law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unresponsive adults with gunshot wounds lying motionless in bed.

Final Thoughts for David Metzig:

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy during this difficult time as we remember both these wonderful people who will be sorely missed by all who knew them. May they rest in peace knowing they accomplished so much during their life. David and Jan Metzig’s tragic deaths have left many people feeling sorrowful over their sudden passing”.

Tributes to David Metzig:

Reetz Kay Klemmer. Dave Metzig is the proprietor of the Union Star Cheese Factory in Zittau, and this is so sad. Dave was a member of our Oshkosh West High School class of ’68. To the family, we send our condolences and prayers. Joshua Holliday, I’m so sorry for the family’s loss. How could someone do this at all, much less to their own family on top of it, is beyond me. Since cheese curds were the best ever, we frequently stopped for them. We send our prayers to all of the friends and family as well as for the victims of this senseless loss in the neighborhood. Lisa Grunska, I’m so sorry to learn this tragic news. prayers for you and your family. The cheese factory was always the best place to go for delicious cheese.

