Ed Sheeran’s ex-touring chef Kendall Ross dies in a car accident in Charlotte, North Carolina

Kendall Ross, Senior Corporate Executive Chef Kenall Ross, died last Sunday. Let’s check out all the details about the chef and the cause of his death; keep reading.

Kendall Ross: How he died

The famous Ched Kendall Ross died on 19 March 2023. This news was posted on some social media platforms; one post stated, “Kendall Wayne Ross, you were taken from us too soon.

I never met such a young passionate, and talented chef like yourself. You had such a great future ahead of you. Last week we discussed farm dinners and where our careers have taken us thus far.”

Now this sudden death of his news shocked everyone who knew him. Now people are paying tribute on social media after his demise news.

One of his friends posted on social media and paid tributes to Kenall

Friends — not just the Charlotte community but the world tragically lost a genuinely fantastic person last night, and I’m still shocked and at a loss for words.

Kendall Wayne Ross, your constant support to help others, your kindness to everyone, and your drive and love for life never went unnoticed and will never be forgotten.

Kendall’s wife and family need all the support, kindness, and love he taught and showed us during his short time on earth.

I’ll never forget your small pep talks while we were in the weeds or rolling silverware with no end in sight. Thank you for everything.

Kendall Ross: Who was he

According to their LinkedIn profile, he had worked in Electrolux Professional in Charlotte, North Carolina, for four years. Previously he worked as a Senior Corporate Executive Chef. He also served as a Corporate Ched for two years.

The exciting thing is that he worked as a cook for Ed Sheeran’s Divide World Tour between April and November last year. He worked as Chef at Kimpton Hotels and in different Charlotte, North Carolina Restaurants from 2017 to 2018.

He also worked as a cook in the American leg of the Rod Stewart World Tour in 2017. He has a loving and caring husband to his wife. Apart from this, he also worked as a Chef for The Dinex Group at Chef Daniel Boulud Greater New York City in 2016.

He got the Certificate in May 2014 for Food Protection Manager Certificate. Eventually, he served till September 2016 as a culinary apprentice at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

Later in 2018, he gained another ServSafe Certified Instructor and Registered Proctor certificate.

Social Media Tributes to Kendall Wayne Ross :

Daniel Chlebowski

I will always strive to be an educator, like the educator I see Kendall Ross. We will all miss you, Chef. My thoughts and prayers have been said for your wife and your family. May you rest in peace and service to the Lord!

Chef Kendall is a tall chef with a handsome face and a crazy moustache

ILYF Brother Kendall

Joselyn Orellana

I kept up with your achievements, and you congratulated me. You were a phenomenal chef, a great friend, and a good person.

It is a loss to the culinary world, it is a loss for us as your coworkers, friends, and families. This Masters season is to you, Kendall Wayne Ross.

