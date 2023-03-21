Dave Gardner, an ex-Canadian ice hockey player, has passed away at 70

Dave Gardner, a former professional ice hockey player, died on March 20, 2023. He led Toronto Marlboros twice in his career and scored 50 goals and 100 points. In this article, we’ll know what happened with Dave Gardner and the cause of his death; keep reading.

Dave Gardner: What happened to him

In 1972 he was picked in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens. Later he also led the Montreal Canadiens two times. If we talk about his overall career, he scored 190 points in 350 games for different teams.

The news of his death was shared by his Paul Gardner brother on Facebook as :

So hard to write, but my brother David passed away peacefully yesterday at 70. He had Complications due to a blood infection that he had been battling. He was a great brother, son, father and grandfather. I will miss him. I love you, Brother.

While a local Facebook group Leaside Heritage also remembered him through social media as :

Just received the sad news of Dave Gardner’s passing. Dave and his parents, Cal and Mary, and brother Paul were longtime residents of Leaside, and both boys were well known in the Leaside hockey community, both going on to careers in the National Hockey League.

Dave was an all-around good athlete, excelling in Hockey, Baseball and Golf. All his Leaside Lions teammates will miss him……..Rest in Peace.

Dave Gardner: Reason behind the death

Dave Gardner had a great personality by nature, but his sudden death news put his friends and family in a state of deep shock. Now many people want to know more about Dave Gardner and the cause of his death.

His brother posted this news on Facebook; his brother is also a former NHL player who said in the post that his brother died due to a blood illness in the past. The exact cause of his death is still not declared by any official. We’ll update this section if we get any updates regarding this.

At this sad time, NHL Alumni Association paid the tribute through Facebook :

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Dave Gardner passed away at 70.

Dave was drafted to the NHL in 1972 by the Canadiens de Montréal, 8th overall.

He played 350 games in the league for numerous teams, scoring 190 points.

Hockey has run through the Gardner family as Dave’s father, Cal, played in the League and his brother, Paul.

His son also played the game overseas.

Dave’s kindness never went unnoticed, and those lucky enough to know him will continue to be inspired by him daily.

During this challenging time, we send our deepest condolences to Dave’s family, friends, and former teammates.

Dave Gardner: know more about him

Dave was a famous ice hockey player who played for Canada. He also played for National Hockey League, aka NHL. For NHL, he played 350 for teams like St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Cleveland Barons, California Golden Seal and Philadephia Flyers. His the elder brother of NHL player Paul Garnder.

He was a Swiss citizen at the time of birth. He played more than 350 games in his career for NHL. The Montreal Canadiens picked him in 1972 as the eighth pick. He also participated in Quebec International Pee-Wee Hocky Tournament in 1964.

Social Media Tributes :

Kathy Marshall

Definitely the nicest hockey player I ever met. I had the privilege of going to dinner with him and his wife on one of my trips to Toronto. I took advantage of the opportunity to get his jersey signed. It’s one of my most prized possessions. Rest in sweet peacef Dave

Mike Emo

So Saddenned to hear this news of Gards passing. Incredible boss and mentor during my time with Molsons Toronto core team. Fair, always supportive and the best with customer relations. We had a Fantastic team, will sincerely miss you old friend.

Read Also : Double homicide victims identified in Sutter County