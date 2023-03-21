Cedric Jenkins, Former Wildcat Passes Away – Cause Of Death Explained

The popular wildcats former star basketball player Cedric Jenkins has passed away. The 57-year-old Cedric Jenkins was affectionately known as “Swoop.”

Who was Cedric Jenkins?

Cedric Jenkins was a former basketball player who had also started working as a banker and an entrepreneur. He became a franchise owner and acquired the Hamburg General Nutrition Center.

Nicknamed “swoop” because of his long arms, he played for Eddie Sutton for three years after his rookie season for Joe B. Hall.

After his five years playing for the CBA, he went on to work in advertising sales for a year and made the decision to enter a real job market, where he discovered the real value of independence.

But apparently, his passion for playing dominated his interest in marketing, and he accepted a job offer made by the CBA team to play basketball for them.

Cedric Jenkins Cause of death

The Wildcats basketball team announced the death of their former basketball player, Cedric Jenkins. He died at the age of 57. The team announced on their Facebook and Twitter pages yesterday about the death. He is best known for his last-second goal, which lead the UK to a 76-75 victory over Louisville on December 12, 1987.

The cause of death, what led up to his untimely death, is unknown. Only the confirmation of his death was released to the public.

Cedric Jenkins’s death shocked the basketball community, including the fans, who expressed their grief and shock on the death of their beloved player.

Paying tributes to the wildcat

Cedric Jenkins left a permanent mark on the Kentucky basketball program with his memorable plays and baskets. He will be remembered for the victories he brought home to the UK.

After Kentucky Men’s Basketball announced the death of Cedric “Swoop” Jenkins, many fans and friends expressed their shock and grief at the loss of such a wonderful basketball player.

Many sent their prayers and condolences to the grieving family who suddenly lost their loved one. Many also described the kind of person he was, stating how kind, nice, and a “super guy” he was.

Cedric was a very talented guy, who was not just excellent at basketball, but also a great entrepreneur. He had a great work ethic and a drive to achieve his goals.

The outpouring of messages and grief is a sign of the impact that Cedric Jenkins had in the lives of those he met or inspired in any way.