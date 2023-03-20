Who was Yurii Vakhniak? Father of Two Killed in Drunk Driving Accident in North Carolina, Cause of Death

Yurii Vakhniak, a father of two who fled war-torn Ukraine for a better life, was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident on US-70 in Clayton, North Carolina.

Who was Yurii Vakhniak?

Yurii Vakhniak was born in Ukraine and grew up in a small village near the border with Russia. He was a talented athlete and loved playing soccer, but his professional dreams were cut short by the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine.

Vakhniak fled the violence and turmoil in his home country in 2015, seeking a better life for himself and his family.

Vakhniak eventually made his way to the United States, where he settled in the Raleigh area and began working as a truck driver. He worked hard to support his family and was known for his kindness and willingness to help others.

What happened to Yurii Vakhniak?

On March 13, Vakhniak was driving his truck on US-70 in Clayton when a drunk driver struck him. The driver crossed the center line and collided with Vakhniak’s truck head-on.

Vakhniak was pronounced dead at the scene. Vakhniak’s family and friends have rallied to help cover funeral expenses and support his wife and two young children.

The driver, arrested and charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle, crossed the center line and collided with Vakhniak’s truck head-on. Vakhniak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vakhniak, a truck driver, was on his way to deliver a load of lumber when the accident occurred. The community has rallied around Vakhniak’s family, with family and friends raising money to help cover funeral expenses and support his wife and two young children.

Tribute Yurii Vakhniak:

Vakhniak’s family and friends have been devastated by his sudden and tragic death. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover funeral expenses and support Vakhniak’s wife and two young children.

The campaign has already raised thousands of dollars, a testament to the impact Vakhniak had on his community and the love and support he received in return.

The death of Yurii Vakhniak is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have on innocent lives.

Vakhniak’s friends and family will remember him as a loving husband, devoted father, and hardworking community member.

His memory will live on through the kindness and generosity of those who knew and loved him.

Read More: What happened to Ebony Owens? Missing person Ebony Owens is assumed dead.