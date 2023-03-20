Who is Shay Mitchell’s husband? Are Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel still together?

Shay Mitchell is a notable actress as well as a model. Shay Mitchell is well-recognized for her role as Emily Fields in the “Pretty Little Liars” (2010–2017) mystery thriller drama series. For her work, Shay nominated for six Teen Choice Awards as well as a People’s Choice Award.

Is Shay Mitchell a Filipina?

Shay Mitchell was born to her parents in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Shay Mitchell’s parents are Precious Garcia and Mark Mitchell.

Shay Mitchell’s mother is Filipina and she is from the province of Pampanga, and Shay’s mother left the Philippines at age 19. Shay Mitchell’s father is of Irish and Scottish decent.

Shay Mitchell Age and Height

Shay Mitchell’s height is approx 5 feet 7 inches. Shay Mitchell’s age is 35 years. Shay Mitchell’s real name is Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell. Shay Mitchell’s birth date is 10 April 1987.

Shay Mitchell was born to Precious Garcia and Mark Mitchell in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Shay Mitchell did her studies at Rockridge Secondary School and West Vancouver Secondary School. Shay Mitchell’s nationality is Canadian.

Who is Shay Mitchell husband?

Shay Mitchell is an unmarried woman. Shay Mitchell is not married yet. Shay Mitchell is not married, whereas Shay Mitchell has a boyfriend. Shay Mitchell is in a romantic relationship.

Shay Mitchell’s boyfriend name is Matt Babel. Shay and Matt are in a relationship since 2017.

Shay and Matteo also have two children, one born in 2019 and one in 2022. The names of the children are Atlas Noa and Rome Babel.

Shay Mitchell’s Movies and Television Career

In 2009, Shay Mitchell made her acting debut with the “Degrassi: The Next Generation” television series.

In 2010, Shay Mitchell made her film debut with the “Verona” short film.

In 2022, Shay Mitchell appeared in the “Something from Tiffany’s” film and “The Cleaning Lady” television series.

In 2023, Shay Mitchell appears in the “Velma” television series.

From 2019 to 2022, Shay Mitchell worked as Stella Cole in the “Dollface” television series.

Shay Mitchell also appeared in some music videos like “In My Feelings”, “Hold My Hand”, “Help Me Help You”, and “Under You”.

Shay Mitchell acted in many television series such as Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, We Celebrate: Class of 2020, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Project Runway, Pretty Little Liars, Rookie Blue, Glee, Aaron Stone, Trese, and more.

Shay Mitchell also acted in many movies, including The Possession of Hannah Grace, Mother’s Day, Just Yell Fire: Campus Life, A Trip to Unicorn Island, Immediately Afterlife, and Dreamland.

Read Also:- How did Stephen Bromhead die? Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead dies after cancer battle