Who is Justin Timberlake’s first wife? Are Justin and Jessica still together?

Justin Timberlake is notable American singer-songwriter and actor. Justin Timberlake is well-recognized as the one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Justin Timberlake won may awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, ten Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, the Contemporary Icon Award, and more.

In 1993, Justin Timberlake made his acting debut with “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” television series.

In 2000, Justin Timberlake made his film debut with the “Longshot” film.

In 2023, Justin Timberlake appears in the “Trolls 3” film. Justin Timberlake will be seen in the “Reptile” upcoming film.

In 2022, Justin Timberlake appeared in the “Candy” television series.

Justin Timberlake appeared in many tv series such as Touched by an Angel, 2008 ESPY Awards, The Cleveland Show, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, The Phone, The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, and more.

Justin Timberlake acted in many movies, including Model Behavior, Alpha Dog, Southland Tales, The Love Guru, The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, Inside Llewyn Davis, Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids, Trolls World Tour, Runner Runner, and more.

How old is Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake’s full name is Justin Randall Timberlake. Justin Timberlake’s age 42 years. Justin Timberlake’s birth date is 31 January 1981.

Justin Timberlake was born to Lynn Bomar Harless and Randall Timberlake in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. Justin Timberlake did his studies in his hometown.

What is Justin Timberlake famous for?

Justin Timberlake is famous for his appearence in the “Mickey Mouse Club” television series. Justin Timberlake later joined the Grammy Award winning *NSYNC band Boy.

Who is Justin Timberlake Wife?

Justin Timberlake is a married man. Justin Timberlake wife is Jessica Biel. Jessica is also an actress and acted in many movies and tv shows.

Justin started dating Jessica Biel in January 2007. After dating for years, Justin and Jessica got engaged in December 2011. Almost a year later, on 19 October 2012, Justin and Jessica married at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy.

In April 2015, Jessica gave birth to Justin’s first child. In July 2020, Jessica gave birth to Justin’s second child.

Before marriage, Justin Timberlake had a relationship with actress and singer Britney Spears in 1999. Both ended their relationship in 2002.

In 2003, Justin briefly dated British singer Emma Bunton. Thereafter, in April 2003, Justin dated actress Cameron Diaz. Kopule separated in December 2006.

Read Also:- How did Stephen Bromhead die? Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead dies after cancer battle