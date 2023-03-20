Who is Jennifer Lopez’s husband now? How many husband does Jennifer Lopez have?

Jennifer Lopez is a popular American actress, dancer, and singer.

Jennifer Lopez will be seen in the “Atlas” and “The Mother” upcoming films.

In 1986, Jennifer Lopez made her acting debut with the “My Little Girl” film.

In 1991, Jennifer Lopez made her television debut with the “In Living Color” series.

Jennifer Lopez is famous for her work and role in the Saturday Night Live, Will & Grace, American Idol, World of Dance, South Beach Tow, World of Dance, Good Trouble, and more.

From 2019 to presnt, Jennifer Lopez works as Executive producer only in the “Good Trouble” television series.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez appeared in the RuPaul’s Drag Race tv show and Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and Jennifer Lopez: Halftime films.

Jennifer Lopez Age and Height

Jennifer Lopez’s full name is Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Jennifer Lopez’s age is 54 years. Jennifer Lopez’s date of birth is 24 July 1969. Jennifer Lopez was born to Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez in New York City, U.S.

Jennifer Lopez’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Jennifer Lopez has two siblings- Lynda Lopez and Leslie Lopez. Jennifer Lopez did her studies at Holy Family School and Preston High School.

How many times Jennifer Lopez married?

Jennifer Lopez married four times. None of Jennifer Lopez’s marriages lasted long. Jennifer Lopez is newly married in 2022 and is currently with her fourth husband.

Who is Jennifer Lopez husband now?

Jennifer Lopez’s marital status is married. Currently, Jennifer Lopez husband is Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez started dating Ben Affleck in April 2021. Jennifer Lopez succeeded Ben Affleck on 8 April 2022.

The couple married on 16 July 2022 in Las Vegas. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still together.

Who are Jennifer Lopez ex husbands?

Jennifer Lopez first married Cuban waiter Ojani Noa in 1997. But after a year they got divorced in 1998.

Jennifer Lopez married Sankat in 2001 but the couple divorced after two years. Chris Judd is Jennifer’s former backup dancer.

Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004. he is a singer. After being in a relationship for ten years, the couple got divorced in 2014.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck for the fourth time in 2022. and is with them now. Apart from marriage, Jennifer Lopez has been in a relationship with David Cruz and Alex Rodriguez.

