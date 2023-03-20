Who is Drew Barrymore current husband? Is Drew Barrymore in a relationship with anyone?

Drew Barrymore is a famous American actress, producer, director, and host-author.

Drew Barrymore won many awards for her work, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, seven Emmy Awards, and more.

From 2020 to present, Drew Barrymore appears in “The Drew Barrymore Show” television show as Josie Geller.

In 2022, Drew Barrymore appeared in the Ziwe and The Simpsons television series and Scream film.

Drew Barrymore is well-recognized for her work in the Family Guy, Santa Clarita Diet, 2000 Malibu Road, Saturday Night Live, and more.

In 1980, Drew Barrymore made her acting debut with the “Altered States” film.

How old is Drew Barrymore?

Drew Barrymore’s full name is Drew Blythe Barrymore. Drew Barrymore’s birth date is 22 February 1975. Drew Barrymore’s age is 48 years.

Drew Barrymore was born to Jaid Barrymore and John Drew Barrymore in Culver City, California, U.S.

Drew Barrymore’s height is 5 feet 3 inches. Drew Barrymore has three siblings- Jessica Blyth Barrymore, John Blyth Barrymore, and Blyth Dolores Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore did her studies at elementary school at Fountain Day School in West Hollywood and Country School. Drew Barrymore’s nationality American.

Why is Drew Barrymore so famous?

Drew Barrymore is famous for her role in the “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” film. Drew Barrymore won many awards for her performances, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and seven Emmy Awards.

How many times Drew Barrymore married?

Drew Barrymore married thrice and got divorced from her husband. Drew’s marriage did not last longer than any of her husbands. Drew Barrymore’s marriage lasted for 4-5 years, after which Drew got divorced.

Who is Drew Barrymore Husband?

Drew Barrymore first married Jeremy Thomas in 1994 and divorced a year later in 1995.

Drew Barrymore married Tom Green in 2001 and divorced in 2002.

Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012 for the third time and divorced after four years in 2016.

Drew Barrymore had many other relationships apart from marriage.

Is Drew Barrymore in a relationship with anyone?

Drew Barrymore has been single since her divorce from third husband Will Kopelman. Drew Barrymore has had many affairs before this.

Drew Barrymore got engaged to Leland Hayward in 1991 and broke off the engagement a few months later. Drew got engaged to Jamie Walters in 1992 and called off the engagement a year later in 1993.

In late 1994, Drew Barrymore dated Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson. Drew dated MTV host and comedian Tom Green in 1999, and later became engaged in July 2000 and married shortly after.

Thereafter, Drew Barrymore dated drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2002 and the couple’s relationship ended in January 2007. After this, Drew briefly dated Justin Long.

