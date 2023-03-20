What happened to Sheila Bellush? Blood and Money show the Tragic Murder of Sheila Bellush.

The brutal murder of Sheila Bellush, a mother of six from Sarasota, Florida, is a case that has haunted the community for over two decades.

The story of Bellush’s murder and the following shocking trial will be featured on an upcoming episode of the CNBC series “Blood Money.” Here is a look at the tragic events that unfolded in November 1997.

Who was Sheila Bellush?

Sheila Bellush was a mother of six children living in a beautiful Sarasota, Florida, home with her husband, Allen Blackthorne.

However, the couple’s marriage was falling apart, and they had been engaged in a bitter custody battle over their children.

What happened to Sheila Bellush?

On November 7, 1997, Sheila Bellush’s teenage daughter discovered her mother’s body in the family’s home.

Bellush had been shot multiple times, and her throat had been cut. Her four-year-old twins were found crying beside her body.

In 2000, Blackthorne was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

One of the killers, Jose Luis Del Toro Jr., was also found guilty and sentenced to death. The other hitman, Daniel Rocha, pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.

Investigation in the case of Sheila Bellush:

The investigation into Bellush’s murder was complex, with numerous suspects and motives. One of the key suspects was Sheila’s ex-husband, Allen Blackthorne, who had a history of violence and had made threats against her in the past.

Blackthorne was eventually charged with orchestrating the murder of his ex-wife, and the trial that followed was filled with shocking revelations.

The prosecution argued that Blackthorne had paid two killers to carry out the murder and had even flown to Texas to help plan the attack.

Legacy to Sheila:

The murder of Sheila Bellush remains a tragic and haunting event in Sarasota’s history. Her family has worked tirelessly to keep her memory alive and to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The upcoming episode of “Blood Money” will provide a new look at this shocking case and its impact on the community.

The murder of Sheila Bellush is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence on families and communities.

Although her life was tragically cut short, her legacy lives on through the love and dedication of her family.

The “Blood Money” episode on her case will provide a new perspective on this shocking crime and a powerful reminder of the need for justice and accountability.

