The Florida Highway Patrol said a Motorcyclist was Killed in an Incident in Deltona When a Car Turned in front of Him

After the tragic loss of a teenage rider, Deltona is in mourning. On March 17, 2023, a collision on Providence Boulevard at about 6 p.m. claimed the life of Antonio Brown, 22.

Antonio Brown, What Happened to Him?

The heartbreaking facts surrounding the death of a young motorcyclist have surfaced, with the deceased named Antonio Brown, who was just 22 years old at the time of the accident. The catastrophic accident that ended his life occurred in Deltona on March 17, 2023, after 6 p.m.

Antonio was riding his motorbike down Providence Boulevard when he collided with a vehicle exiting the southbound lane and turning left onto Murphy Avenue. The force of the crash was so severe that Antonio died at the site. As the death of young, promising lives like Antonio Brown’s clouds our community, the tragedy clearly warns about the need for road safety and awareness.

A Motorcycle Crash in Deltona:

A terrible occurrence occurred when a biker, subsequently identified as Antonio E. Brown, 22, of Deltona, collided with the passenger side of the back of a van, causing extensive damage. Despite wearing a helmet during the collision, Antonio died at the site. Seeing that the minivan’s driver was unharmed in the mishap and acted responsibly by staying at the scene is encouraging.

The continuing research is now in its primitive stages, and it is worth noting that no indicators of impairment have been identified so far. This awful tragedy will undoubtedly send shockwaves through Antonio’s family and friends, who learned of his untimely death via a Facebook post by Liza Quinones.

Liza Rivera was motivated to build a GoFundMe campaign for Antonio E. Brown’s family members after his unexpected and heartbreaking death in a two-vehicle collision on March 17, 2023. The fundraiser’s goal is USD 7,000, with around 65% already raised.

Antonio’s family gratefully acknowledges every gift. Those willing to help, financially or via prayers, assist this family through this terrible time.

Tributes Flood in After the Death of Antonio Brown:

The most significant agony in the world is the loss of a kid!!! It never seems to go away, and it never seems to get easier! I lost my kid in 1998 and still struggle to cope. I am very sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences and prayers for you and your family.

