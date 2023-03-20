Police Say that Mark Englisby, a Missing Chesterfield Attorney, has Died

Chesterfield County Police are looking for Mark Englisby, 45, who has gone missing. It is crucial to take a closer look at Mark Englisby’s circumstances.

Mark Englisby has been Found Dead:

We regret to inform you that a prominent Chesterfield attorney has been found dead. He is regarded as being the most considerate among his friends and family. Friends have been posting condolences on social media in abundance.

There is No Sign of Mark Englisby. What Transpired with Him?

Mark Englisby, a 45-year-old attorney for Chesterfield County, is being sought after. Mark Englisby was last seen Friday afternoon, according to Chesterfield Police. Friends told CBS 6 that he left for an appointment on Friday afternoon but never showed up.

Mark Englisby, a Chesterfield, Virginia, DUI and DWI attorney, hasn’t been seen since March 17, 2023… In a Facebook post, his daughter asked for anyone with information about her father, Mark, to contact her.

The Aliases of Mark Englisby are:

He is a Caucasian man in his forties who is driving a 2018 Black Mercedes SUV with Silver Accents. His license number is UKW-3048. He was dressed in blue pants, a long-sleeved plaid shirt in blue, and brown shoes. Mark stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 if you have information that could be useful to investigators.

Who is Mark Englisby?

Englisby has over ten years of experience as a reputable lawyer in Chesterfield. He is well known for his commitment to customers and business and estate planning knowledge. Several of his customers and employees were shocked by his leaving. In 1999, the State of Virginia awarded Mr Dot Englisby a bachelor’s degree.

Currently, Mark Englisby belongs to the Chesterfield County Bar Association. Englisby practises family law, divorce, equal sharing, property settlement agreements, criminal and traffic law, child and spousal maintenance, and civil litigation.

Read Also – After Ezekiel Elliott’s release, Emmitt Smith hits out at the Dallas Cowboys