Is Hallie Jackson married to Doug Hitchner? Does Hallie Jackson have kids?

Hallie Jackson is a famous American journalist.

Hallie Jackson is well-recognized as a Senior Washington Correspondent for NBC News.

Hallie Jackson also work as an anchor for NBC News Now, and as a fill-in and substitute anchor for Today, NBC Nightly News, and Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

Prior to joining NBC News in 2014, Hallie Jackson also worked in Dover, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; Salisbury, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; and Baltimore, Maryland.

Hallie Jackson began her career in 2006 at WBOC-TV in Dover, Delaware and Salisbury, Maryland.

In 2008, Hallie Jackson worked for WFSB in Connecticut, Hartford, and New Haven.

In 2012, Hallie Jackson worked at Hearst Corporation, where Hallie reported from Washington, DC as an embedded reporter for its 26 stations.

.@HallieJackson runs through our #SundayTODAY Highs and Lows of the week, including a suburban neighborhood going street fishing after a nearby lake flooded into their street. https://t.co/z79sUbXg8Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 19, 2023

How old is Hallie Jackson?

Hallie Jackson’s full name is Hallie Marie Jackson. Hallie Jackson’s age is 38 years. Hallie Jackson’s birth date is 29 April 1984. Hallie Jackson was born to Heidi Jackson and David Jackson in Yardley, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Hallie Jackson’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Hallie Jackson did her studies at Pennsbury High School and Johns Hopkins University. Hallie Jackson’s nationality is American.

Who is Hallie Jackson Husband?

Hallie Jackson’s marital status is divorced. Hallie Jackson husband’s name is Doug Hitchner.

Hallie married Doug Hitchner in 2011 but divorced shortly after. Hallie Jackson and Doug Hitchner are not together yet.

After this, Hallie Jackson started her new relationship. Hailey Jackson’s partner’s name is Frank Thorp.

Frank Thorp is a producer and works for NBC News as an off-air reporter.

Does Hallie Jackson have kids?

Hallie Jackson started a new relationship with Frank Thorpe after her divorce from her husband Doug Hitchener. Hailey and Frank announced that the couple had given birth to their first child on 9 March 2020.

