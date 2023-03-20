Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero have welcomed their first child

Gina Rodriguez is a popular American actress. Gina Rodriguez is well-recognized for her role as Jane Villanueva in the Jane the Virgin (2014–2019) series. In this series for her, Gina won a Golden Globe Award in 2015.

Recently, Gina has been making headlines after giving birth to her new baby.

A few months ago, on July 30, 2022, Gina shared on her Instagram and told her fans that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Joe.

On March 19, Gina’s agent confirmed that Gina and her husband, Joe welcomed their first newborn child.

In 2023, Gina appears in the “Not Dead Yet” television series as Nell Serrano.

Gina Rodriguez will be seen in “Spy Kids: Armageddon” and “Parachute” upcoming films.

Gina Rodriguez is famous for her work and role in the Big Mouth, Diary of a Future President, and I Want You Back, Lost Ollie, and more.

In 2004, Gina made her acting debut with the “Law & Order” television series.

Who is Gina Rodriguez Husband?

Gina Rodriguez is a married woman. Gina Rodriguez husband’s name is Joe Locicero. He is an actor, model as well as amateur Muay Thai fighter.

Gina Rodriguez started dating Joe Locicero in 2016. The couple met on the set of “Jane the Virgin”.

& In August 2018, Gina Rodriguez, in an interview with Us Weekly, revealed that Gina and Joe are engaged.

Gina Rodriguez got married to Joe Locicero on 4 May 2019. The couple moved forward with their married life and started living happily ever after.

Gina Rodriguez Birth her first child

American Actress Gina Rodriguez has welcomed her first child with Joe Locicero. On July 30, 2022, Gina Rodriguez told through her Instagram that she and her husband were expecting their first child. On March 19, Gina’s agent announced that Gina and Joe had welcomed their first child.

How old is Gina Rodriguez?

Gina Rodriguez’s full name is Gina Alexis Rodriguez. Gina Rodriguez’s age is 38 years. Gina Rodriguez’s birth date is 30 July 1984. Gina Rodriguez was born to Magali Rodriguez and Genaro Rodriguez in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Gina Rodriguez’s height is 5 feet 2 inches approx. Gina Rodriguez has two siblings, Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon and Rebecca Rodriguez. Gina Rodriguez’s nationality is American.

Gina Rodriguez did her studies at St. Ignatius College Prep, Columbia University, and Tisch School of the Arts.

