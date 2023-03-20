Did Candace Parker get married? Who is Candace Parker’s new husband?

Candace Parker is a popular American professional basketball player. She play in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) for the Las Vegas Aces.

Candace Parker has made a name for herself as one of the greatest WNBA players ever.

Candace Parker was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA Draft. Candace Parker played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Sparks and 2 seasons for the Chicago Sky, and Candace Parker won a championship for each team.

Candace Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2020. Candace Parker played for UMMC Ekaterinburg from 2010 to 2015, Guangdong Dolphins in 2016, Fenerbahce in 2017, Xinjiang Tianshan Deers from 2017 to 2018, and Chicago Sky from 2021 to 2022. Candace Parker is slated to play for the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

Candace Parker height and Age

Candace Parker’s height is approx 6 feet 4 inches. Candace Parker’s is 83 kg. Candace Parker’s age is 36 years. Candace Parker’s full name is Candace Nicole Parker. Candace Parker’s birth date is 19 April and her birth years is 1986.

Candace Parker was born to Natasha Parker and Larry Parker in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. Candace Parker did her studies at Naperville Central High School in Naperville, Illinois and the University of Tennessee.

Who is Candace Parker Husband?

Candace Parker is a married woman. Candace Parker married two time. Currently, Candace Parker husband is Anna Petrakova. Anna is a famous Russian professional basketball player.

Candace Parker first married Sheldon Williams on 13 November 2008. He is also a basketball player and played college basketball for Duke University. He also played in the NBA.

In November 2016, Candace and Sheldon ended their eight-year relationship and separated.

On 14 December 2021, Candace Parker announced that she married Anna Petrakova in 2019. Together from 2019 to the present.

Who is Candace Parker baby daddy?

Candace Parker gave birth to a daughter with Sheldon Williams in 2009. In February 2022, Candace Parker gave birth to a son from her second husband, Anna Petrakova. The names of Candace Parker’s children are Layla Nicole Williams and Air Larry Petrakov Parker.

