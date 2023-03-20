Cloete Murray, South African Corruption Investigator Shot Dead – Cause of Death Explained

Cloete Murray, the South African corruption investigator, was shot dead along with his son. The police are now investigating the murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Who was Cloete Murray?

Cloete Murray was a South African liquidator whose job was to look into accounts of firms that had folded, recovered assets, and reported any criminality. He worked with Bosasa and Gupta brothers industries. The court appointed him for the state contractor (Bosasa), whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations.

He was also involved in high-profile insolvent cases, including corruption within Eskom and other companies. He had given a 900 page report regarding the corruption in the Bosasa, including a long list of those who investigated for organized crime, corruption and fraud with the Sechaba Trust and Murray’s firm.

Bosasa was confirmed to have been committing fraud, including providing commissions and bribery to politicians and government officials to get government contracts during the presidency of Jacob Zuma from 2009-2018. After getting caught, they went into voluntary liquidation after the banks closed their accounts.

The Gupta brothers also went into liquidation after committing frauds, including ‘state capture’, which meant they tried to influence political and economic decisions during Zuma’s presidency.

Cloete Murray Cause of death

The father and son were traveling together in their Toyota SUV on the NI north road when the unknown suspects shot them.

Only Cloete Murray was able to survive the shots and was rushed to the hospital, but his son was not so lucky and died on the scene. Unfortunately, Cloete died the next day, in Sunday morning, after succumbing to his injuries.

Cloete Murray’s son

South African liquidator Cloete Murray was killed due to multiple gunshot wounds along with his son Thomas Murray. They both were killed due to a hit job carried out while they were in their Toyota SUV on the NI north in Midrand, which his son was driving.

Thomas was 28 years old at the time of his death. Unlike his father, Thomas Murray died on the scene instantly of the shooting. They were both shot and killed on the highway in Midrand in South Africa’s Gauteng province. Their SUV was riddled with bullets.

They both worked as a high-profile liquidator team with a strong political presence, including many ties with the ANC. Gideon di Plessis, a member of the Solidarity Union, stated that they were working together on many sensitive cases before their untimely deaths.