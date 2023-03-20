Angela Cullen no longer F1 trainer for Lewis Hamilton

Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton’s long-time performance coach, has announced her departure via social media.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton

Cullen had joined the Mercedes and Hamilton team in 2016, during which time she worked with him for four out of seven of the world’s championships.

She was also a very close friend to Lewis Hamilton and only one of the few included in his inner circle.

But Hamilton and Cullen confirmed this week that their sever year partnership was ending, including their very emotional statements.

Cullen stated how honored she was to stand alongside him and how proud she was of all that he has achieved in Hamilton, including that he was going to miss her and that sometimes things don’t work anymore.

What was the reason for the split?

Whenever the camera panned out to Lewis Hamilton, Angel Cullen would usually be seen with him, guiding and coaching him through the rounds. She played a key role in his career, and it’s sad to see them split.

Hamilton has refused to go into any more detail regarding the nature of the split, saying that the end was friendly and nothing out of any banter or differences. Lewis Hamilton also stated that he still regards her as one of her best friends.

Nico Rosberg, the German- Finnish F1 race car driver, believes things will be worse for Lewis Hamilton after his split with Angela Cullen, especially since there have been ongoing issues at Mercedes.

What was the role of Angela Cullen in Lewis Hamilton’s career?

Angela Cullen was a performance coach and a physiotherapist who had a lot of responsibilities regarding assisting Lewis Hamilton. She used to make his daily training routine, creating travel arrangements and seeing that it was going well. She also looked after his diet, personal logistics, and more.

According to him, Cullen had been motivating and pushing him to do his best and be the best version of himself. He credited her for making him a better person and an athlete. He also wished her the best as she takes her next step toward achieving her goals and dreams.