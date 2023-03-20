After Ezekiel Elliott’s release, Emmitt Smith hits out at the Dallas Cowboys

The 13-year Dallas Cowboys veteran Emmitt Smith, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, has added his voice to the chorus of people urging the team to release Ezekiel Elliott. Smith thinks the Cowboys should think about trading Elliott and putting money into other parts of the team.

Who is Ezekiel Elliott?

Although Elliott is one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, his on-field performance has drastically decreased in recent years. His lowest rushing totals since his rookie season in 2016 were 979 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He has also had trouble with fumbles, which have cost the squad dearly in turnovers.

Elliott became the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2019 after agreeing to a six-year, $90 million deal extension. A number of commentators contend that the Cowboys are not getting their money’s worth and that the deal has since been criticized for being too pricey and lengthy.

Pressure to Perform

There is pressure on Elliott to do well since the Cowboys hope to compete in the upcoming season. The team has made significant investments in their offensive line, which is anticipated to be among the league’s finest. Yet, in order to benefit from the line’s advantages, the running game must be effective.

Team Remains Supportive

Despite the criticism, the Cowboys’ coaching staff and front office have supported Elliott. They believe he is a talented running back who can bounce back from his recent struggles and help lead the team to success.

Also Read: Samantha Sierra Car Accident: Woman Killed in Tragic FL Crash Identified

Ezekiel Elliott Future in Cowboys

As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, the future of Ezekiel Elliott with the team remains uncertain. If he can return to his previous form and help the Cowboys make a deep playoff run, his place on the team will be secure. However, if he continues to struggle, the calls for release will likely grow louder.

Ultimately, the decision on Elliott’s future with the Cowboys will come down to his performance on the field. If he can prove that he is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, then the team will be eager to keep him. However, if he continues to underperform, they may have to make a difficult decision about his future with the franchise.