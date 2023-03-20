Actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Peter Hardy was a notable Australian actor, musician, and theatre artist.

Recently the news of the death of actor Peter Hardy is coming out. Peter Hardie died in Fremantle, Australia on 16 March 2023 at the age of 66.

Actor Peter Hardy has died after drowning in a snorkeling incident off the Australian coast.

Australian actor identified as victim of Fremantle’s South Beach snorkeling accident. Here’s what we know about his tragic death.#PeterHardyhttps://t.co/Vab0Y8Zq1w pic.twitter.com/iRqDUg4oc5 — Medico topics (@MedicoTopics) March 19, 2023

People reported that Peter Hardy had gone snorkeling at South Beach in Freundal shortly before his death, sharing a post on social media.

According to a report in The West Australian, Peter Hardy was pulled out of the water at around 10:40 am on Thursday, 16 March.

Bystanders tried to save Peter Hardy’s life by giving CPR before paramedics arrived.

In 1986, Peter Hardy made his acting debut with “The Pursuit of Happiness” series.

Peter Hardy was well-recognized for his role as Phil Rakich in the “McLeod’s Daughters” tv series. Peter Hardy was also known for his role as Jimmy Drane in the “Neighbours” tv series.

Peter Hardy was born in Perth, Australia and his birth date was 11 January 1957.

Peter Hardy’s brother Michael confirmed Peter’s death on social media, writing- “I’m devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning… Rest in Peace, my beloved little brother.”

Relatives, friends, and fans of Peter Hardy paid tribute to Peter through social media. Peter Hardy’s friend Andy Burns wrote on Facebook- “The amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkeling at South Beach Perth. He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit, and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home.

“Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss, We’ve been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid-80s. He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and a guitarist he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV.”

According to Andy Burns, Peter Hardy raised a canal boat in London. In which he would go to record music and come back.

“Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa our thoughts are with you,” the post continued. “Vale dear friend Peter Hardy RIP.”

Read Also:- The Florida Highway Patrol said a Motorcyclist was Killed in an Incident in Deltona When a Car Turned in front of Him