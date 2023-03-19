Who is the James Goldrick Wife : What Happened To him

James Goldrick, a member of the Australian Defence Force, died on March 17, 2023. He died during his treatment for lymphoma and leukaemia; on this page, we’ll go through all the details about James Goldrick; keep reading.

James Goldrick: Who was he

James Goldrick worked as an officer in the Australian Navy till his retirement. He was known for his professional knowledge of maritime affairs and also the long history of naval.

He also served as a professor at the University of New South Wales, the University of Wollongong and the Australian National University and shared his knowledge with the students.

At the time of his services during in Royal Australian Navy, James Goldrick worked in different positions like principal warfare officer training instructor, Governnor-General of Australia and RAN Seapower Center director.

He wrote many books and articles on naval history, some of these like “Before Jutland: The Naval War in Northern European Waters, August 1914-February 1915” and “Navies of South-East Asia: A Comparative Study”.

As a visiting professor, he served the Defence Studied Center and Australian National University.

James Goldrick: Cause of death

During receiving treatment for leukaemia and lymphoma, he died in Canberra on March 17, 2023. He achieved the Conspicuous Service Cross for his outstanding contribution to the RAN and the Sea Power Center. Conspicuous Service Cross is known as the meritorious service by the members of the Australian Defence Force.

Who is the wife of James Goldrick

Ruth Wilson Goldrick is the name of Golrick’s wife

James Goldrick: siblings details

There is no information available about Goldrick’s siblings. If we get any details about this, we’ll update this section as soon as possible.

Tributes to James Goldrick

Chief of Navy Australia

#AusNavy farewells Rear Admiral James Goldrick AO, CSC, RAN (Retd) who sadly passed away on 17 March 2023.

He was a dear friend, mentor and shipmate, who will be remembered with great respect and affection.

A true Officer and a gentleman; who commanded with distinction. My thoughts are with the Goldrick family.

Australian War Memorial

Vale Rear Admiral James Goldrick James Goldrick AO, CSC

The Australian War Memorial’s Council, Director Matt Anderson, and staff have expressed deep sadness at the passing Rear Admiral James Goldrick AO, CSC, RAN (R’td).

Rear Admiral Goldrick had a distinguished career of 38 years of naval service and was an internationally acclaimed naval historian and scholar.

We extend our sincere condolences to his family, those with whom he served and his naval colleagues.

Alex Drakopoulos

Vale Rear Admiral James Goldrick. Truly sad to hear this news today. Not only an outstanding leader who devoted his life to service and our Nation, but a genuine all round quality person. Sorely missed. Stand easy Sir, your duty is done. We have the watch now. Lest We Forget 🙏

