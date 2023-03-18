Was Lance Reddick married? Who was Lance Reddick first wife?

Lance Reddick was a notable American actor as well as a musician.

In 2023, Lance Reddick appears in the “Farzar” and “The Legend of Vox Machina” television series and “John Wick: Chapter 4” film.

Lance Reddick will be seen in the White Men Can’t Jump, Ballerina, Shirley, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Percy Jackson and the Olympians upcoming series.

In 2022, Lance Reddick appeared in the Resident Evil and Paradise PD television series.

In 1996, Lance Reddick made his acting debut wih the “New York Undercover” television series. In 1998, Lance Reddick made his film debut with the “Great Expectations” film.

Lance Reddick acted in many films, including I Dreamed of Africa, Brother to Brother, The Way of War, Won’t Back Down, Search Party, Fun Size Horror, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 2, One Night in Miami…, Angel Has Fallen, and more.

Lance Reddick appeared in many tv shows such as The Wire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Falcone, What the Deaf Man Heard, Lost, Law & Order, Fringe, Tron: Uprising, Bosch, DuckTales, and more.

How did Lance Reddick pass?

Lance Reddick died at age 60 on 17 March 2023 in Studio City, Los Angeles, California, US. I died in his house.

Lance Reddick’s publicist confirmed that Lance Reddick had “passed away suddenly” on the morning of March 17 from “natural causes”.

Lance Reddick’s own friend and colleague paid tribute to Lance- the show’s creator, David Simon; Reddick’s The Wire co-stars, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Wendell Pierce, as well as his John Wick co-stars, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.

Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60. pic.twitter.com/bjmxmIHTeZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2023

How tall is Lance Reddick?

Lance Reddick’s full name was Lance Solomon Reddick. Lance Reddick’s birth date was 7 June 1962. Lance Reddick was born to Dorothy Gee and Solomon Reddick in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

When Lance Reddick die, he was 60 years old. Lance Reddick did his studies at Peabody Preparatory Institute, the University of Rochester, and Yale School of Drama. Lance Reddick’s height was 1.88 m approx.

What is Lance Reddick most famous for?

Lance Reddick was famous for his role as David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen (2019) and as Charon in the John Wick franchise (2014–2023).

Who is Lance Reddick Wife?

Lance Reddick was a married man. Lance Reddick wife’s name is Stephanie Reddick.

Lance Reddick married his wife, Stephanie Reddick, in 2011. Lance Reddick never shared much information about his wife and kids.

Lance Reddick always preferred to keep his married life and personal life private.

