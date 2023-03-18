Kendric Davis Father Missing: What happened to John Davis?

Kendric Davis’ father John Davis, the father of Memphis Tigers basketball player, has been reported missing in Memphis.

The news of his disappearance has left many unanswered questions for his family and friends, who are desperate for information regarding his whereabouts.

What happened to Kendric Davis Father?

John Davis, the father of Kendric Davis, was last seen on March 15th, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was reported missing by his family, who have been searching for him since his disappearance. John is a beloved Memphis community member known for his kindness and generosity.

Since John’s disappearance, a widespread search has been launched to find him. The Memphis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the case, but there has been no sign of John.

The Davis family has also turned to social media, asking the community to watch for John and to contact the authorities with any information that may lead to his discovery. The Memphis Tigers basketball team, which Kendric Davis plays for, has also released a statement asking for the community’s help finding John.

Investigation after Kendric Davis Father Missing

The circumstances surrounding John’s disappearance are still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The Memphis Police Department has not ruled out any possibilities, and they are following all leads to find John.

However, the community is holding out hope for John’s safe return, and they are rallying around the Davis family during this difficult time.

Impact of John Davis Missing

The news of John Davis’s disappearance has significantly impacted the Memphis community, especially the Memphis Tigers basketball team. Kendric Davis, known for his exceptional skills on the court, has had to put his basketball career on hold while he searches for his father.

The Memphis Tigers basketball team has also been affected as they prepare for an upcoming game. The team has come together to support Kendric and his family, showing solidarity by wearing special patches on their jerseys to honor John.