Is Molly Rainford married? Know her dating history

Molly Rainford is a famous British actress, singer, and television personality.

In 2012, Molly Rainford is well-recognized as the finalist in the “Britain’s Got Talent” season 6th.

Molly Rainford worked as presenter on “Friday Download” between 2014 and 2015.

In 2019, Molly Rainford relased her first single “Sign Your Name”. Molly Rainford also released her Extended plays Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in 2020 and Commitment in 2019.

From 2021 to present, Molly Rainford works in the “Nova Jones” television series.

In 2022, Molly Rainford appeared in the “Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two” and “Strictly Come Dancing” television shows.

In 2023, Molly Rainford will be seen in the “EastEnders” upcoming series.

Molly Rainford also appeared in many film and tv shows such as Lorraine, Millie Inbetween, Christmas Spirit, Britain’s Got More Talent, and more.

How old is Molly Rainford?

Molly Rainford’s full name is Molly Anne Rainford. Molly Rainford’s age is 22 years. Molly Rainford’s birth date is 22 November and her birth year is 2000.

Molly Rainford was born in Havering, London, England.

Molly Rainford did her studies at Sylvia Young Theatre School and later East London Arts & Music. Molly Rainford’s nationality is British.

Who are Molly Rainford’s Parents?

Molly Rainford was born to her parents in the London Borough of Havering. Molly Rainford’s parents are Dave Rainford (father) and not known (mother). Molly Rainford’s father is a former Chelmsford City F.C. midfielder and assistant manager.

Who is Molly Rainford Husband/Partner?

Molly Rainford is an unmarried woman. Molly Rainford is not married yet. Molly Rainford was in a relationship and dating before. But Molly Rainsford is still single.

Molly is not Rainford’s husband and partner, as Molly did not marry. Sometime in 2022, Molly Rainsford had a relationship with Nikita Kuzmin. Molly Rainsford also had a relationship with Tyler West in the same year.

Read Also:- Is Elle Macpherson still married? Is Elle Macpherson in a relationship?