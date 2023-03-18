Is Elle Macpherson still married? Is Elle Macpherson in a relationship?

Elle Macpherson is a popular Australian model, actress, television host, and businesswoman.

Elle Macpherson is well recognized as the founder, creative director, and primary model for a range of business ventures, including Elle Macpherson, a lingerie line, Intimates, and The Body, a line of skin care products.

From 2010 to 2013, Elle Macpherson is also known as the executive producer and host of Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model.

Elle Macpherson also served as executive producer and host of NBC’s Fashion Star.

As an actress, Elle Macpherson acted in many movies, including Sirens, The Mirror Has Two Faces, With Friends Like These…, South Kensington, Batman & Robin, If Lucy Fell, The Edge, A Girl Thing, and more.

Elle Macpherson Age and Height

Elle Macpherson’s full name is Eleanor Nancy Gow. Elle Macpherson’s height is 5 feet 11 inchess. Elle Macpherson’s hair colour is light brown and eyes colour is brown. Elle Macpherson’s age is 58 years.

Elle Macpherson’s date of birth is 29 March 1964. Elle Macpherson was born to Peter Gow and Frances Gow in Killara, New South Wales, Australia. Elle Macpherson has three siblings- Mimi Macpherson, Elizabeth Macpherson, and Brendon Macpherson.

Elle Macpherson did her studies at Killara High School, Higher School Certificate, and the University of Sydney.

How many time Elle Macpherson married?

Elle Macpherson married twice. Elle Macpherson had two husbands. Elle Macpherson divorced both her husbands. Elle Macpherson’s first husband is Gilles Bensimon and Elle Macpherson’s second husband is Jeffrey Sofer.

Who is Elle Macpherson Husband?

The marital status of Elle Macpherson is Divorced. Elle Macpherson first married Gilles Bensimon in 1986. He is a French fashion photographer. Elle started dating Gilles in 1984 and married two years later. But the couple’s marriage did not last long. After four years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 1989.

Elle Macpherson had a few relationships after divorcing her first husband.

Elle Macpherson married Jeffrey Sofer in 2013. He is the hotel heir and billionaire and son of Donald Sofer.

Elle dated Jeffrey in early 2009. Elle and Jeffrey became engaged in March 2013 and married in July 2013 at the Laucala Resort in Fiji. But after almost four years of marriage, in 2017, the husband and wife got divorced.

How many relationship of Elle Macpherson?

Elle Macpherson has been in a number of relationships after divorcing her second husband. Elle Macpherson was dating American musician Doyle Bramhall II in 2022.

Prior to this, Elle Macpherson dated British anti-vaccine activist and discredited academic Andrew Wakefield from 2017 to 2019.

Elle Macpherson has had many relationships before marriage as well. Elle Macpherson was engaged to Arpad Busson from 2002 to 2005. The couple has two children – Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson.

Elle Macpherson has additionally dated Michael Hutchence and Warren Beatty. Ellie Macpherson has had relationships with Billy Joel (1981 – 1982), Tim Jefferies (1993 – 1996), Kevin Costner (1996), Norm MacDonald (1997-1998), Ray Fearon (2006 – 2007), and Bryan Adams (2007).

Elle Macpherson has also had relationships with Vito Schnabel (2008), Brian Burgess (2008), and Damian Aspinall (2008 – 2009).

