Fundraising for the Family of Father-For-Seven After the Death of ‘nightmare.’

Steven Johnson died on Tuesday after being attacked on Carmelite Lane Sunday evening at about 11.50 p.m. To aid the family of a man who died in an assault on Aberdeen’s streets, a fundraising campaign has been started.

What Became of Steven Johnson:

Steven Johnson died on Tuesday at Aberdeen Royal Hospital after being attacked on Carmelite Lane at about 11.50 p.m. on Sunday. His wife and five boys survive the 50-year-old, and two daughters stated their “lives will never be the same again”. Mr Johnson’s family thanked the public for their kind wishes and requested privacy while ” attempting to come to grips with this horror”.

“I wanted to put up this fund to ensure Steven has the greatest send-off he deserves and to help support his seven children and four small grandkids, who have all been devastated by this tremendous, heartbreaking loss,” said Rory Conway, who set up the GoFundMe page. It alleged that Mr Johnson had gone out for a few drinks to celebrate his upcoming birthday the night before the incident happened.

“They [the family] will always love the memories they have built, but that is just insufficient,” it said. A 45-year-old male was detained and charged about the incident, and police said more investigations are underway.

Detective Report:

Police Inspector Jamie Sherlock said, “our investigation has proven that there were multiple persons in the vicinity at the time of the occurrence. I’m still pleading for anybody with knowledge who has yet to come forward to the police to phone us at 101 and reference incident 3471 from March 12, 2023.

Instead, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, where you may anonymously offer information.”

