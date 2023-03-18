CEO of Ann Summers Jacqueline Gold dies, Cause of Death

Jacqueline Gold, a woman who helped make lingerie and $ex toys, dies at age 63. She started the female-friendly mainstream business Ann Summers chain.

Who was Jacqueline Gold?

Jacqueline Gold was born on 16 July 1960 in Bromley, Kent, England. She was born to Beryl Hunt and businessman David Gold. Her father worked as an entrepreneur, publishing $ex magazines on the British high street.

She also had a sister, Vanessa, who lived in a three-story house with a large garden and a swimming pool at Biggin Hill, Kent. According to the second episode of a BBC series in which she starred, she described her childhood as very unhappy.

She was a British businesswoman who was the executive chairman of Gold Group International, Ann Summers, and Knickerbox.

She was estimated to be the 16th richest woman in Great Britain, having a net worth of 470 million pounds, according to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019.

Jacqueline Gold Cause of death

Jacqueline Gold died on Thursday evening after battling seven years of Breast cancer, as was announced by the Gold family. She passed away surrounded by her family, including her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick by her side.

The whole family was grief-stricken at losing their beloved sister, wife, mother, and relative.

She was described to be a very confident woman who was very goal oriented. She was a very respectable figure in the field of business.

Ann Summers store chains

Ann Summers is a British-based lingerie and $ex toy retailer. Founded in 1970, the company sells a range of lingerie, swimwear, and adult toys in the UK, Ireland, and worldwide.

The company also has a wide range of products aimed at women, including clothing, bras, and accessories. It has become a popular destination for bachelorette parties and hen nights.

Jacqueline Gold was Ann Summers’s CEO of a store chain dealing in $ex toys with a strict ‘no men allowed’ policy. She did so because she didn’t like the atmosphere there since it was a male-dominated company.

It was while men dominated industry, which it was perceived to be. She also introduced a forum where all women could participate and talk about $ex and other matters.

It became so popular that it became regarded as part of British popular culture. In 1987, she became Ann Summers’s CEO, transforming it into a multi-million-pound business.

