At Age 62, Ann Summers’ CEO Jacqueline Gold Passed Away

Jacqueline Gold, the 62-year-old creator of the Ann Summers underwear firm, died. Let’s look at how Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold failed and what caused her death in detail.

What Happened to Jacqueline Gold?

Ann Summer’s Boss, Jacqueline Gold, died away at 62, tragically just a few weeks after losing her father. Once they verified the terrible news, her grieved family acknowledged the sad loss. According to a family statement:

“Ann Summers confirms that our lovely executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening, accompanied by her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick,” she said.

Gold, Jacqueline, the Following is the Cause of Death:

Jacqueline Gold was said to have a pleasant demeanour. With the recent news, many people must be interested in Jacqueline Gold’s cause of death. Lingerie tycoon Jacqueline Gold claimed her fight with breast cancer had “changed her life for the better” as she revealed her diagnosis for the first time. Ann Summers, the owner of the lingerie and sex toys retail business, said Hello! that she received her diagnosis in October 2016. She told the magazine that she had detected a pea-sized tumour in her right breast. “In a strange sense, I feel that having cancer has given me an opportunity, and although I would never want it again, it has transformed my life for the better,” she added.

According to Cancer Research UK, she had a lumpectomy, in which a surgeon removes the cancerous tissue, some healthy breast tissue, and 30 rounds of chemotherapy. She also stated how she sobbed when her hair fell out due to the treatment. Jacqueline Gold died on March 16, 2023, after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

“Jacqueline bravely fought stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an outstanding fighter throughout her cancer journey,” her sister Vanessa said. The death of Jacqueline Gold has left the community in mourning.

Jacqueline Gold, Who was She?

In the United Kingdom, Gold ranked as the 16th wealthiest woman. Gold was worth £470 million in 2019, based on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Jacqueline recognised she did not want to work in management after beginning her employment at Royal Doulton and begged her father to help her get further work experience. After buying the four Ann Summers shops in 1972, her father handed Jacqueline, then nineteen, a summer job in May 1979; Compared to the tea woman, Jacqueline had a weekly salary of £45. Ann Summers, David Gold’s “upmarket clean” sex club, didn’t appeal to Jacqueline because of the environment.

His Professional Life:

Despite recent sales and profit declines, Gold became CEO of Ann Summers in 1987 and turned it into a multibillion-dollar corporation with 136 more great stores in the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands, a sales team of more than 7,500 female party planners, and an annual turnover of £117 million in 2008.

The reported revenues for the fiscal year 2006-2007 fell to £110 million. They have since returned to 2002-2003 levels. Once Knickerbox was bought in 2000, five additional locations were established, and each Ann Summers shop now includes a Knickerbox concession.

A former employee launched a libel case against her after releasing her second book, A Woman’s Courage, in April 2007. Ebury reprinted A Woman’s Courage on February 7, 2008, with three pages removed and the title altered to Please Make it Stop.

In November 2008, the book was removed from the stores. The High Court libel lawsuit was settled in August 2009, and the former employee earned fees and hefty damages. In March 2008, Gold appeared on a celebrity version of The Apprentice. She was a part of “The Girls” crew, along with Kirstie Allsopp, Clare Balding, Louise Redknapp, and Lisa Snowdon. “The Girls” won the competition and made more than £400,000 from ticket and night-of sales at a major event at one of their West End venues. In films including Back to the Floor, Ann Summers Uncovered, The Things That You Do All Day, Break with the Boss, and the BBC One daytime business show Mind Your Own Business, Gold has made appearances. An abandoned store served as the location for Ann Summers Uncovered.

Recognitions:

Gold was recognised as the second Most Powerful Woman in Retail by Retail Week in 2007, following her recognition as one of Britain’s Most Powerful Women by Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, and Woman magazines, as Business Communicator of the Year in 2004, and for her contributions to British society in Debrett’s People of Today in 2005.

She was also selected the UK’s Most Inspiring Businesswoman in a Barclays Bank and handbag.com poll.

Tributes:

Everyone is exhausted from mourning Jacqueline Gold, thinking about her, praying for her afterlife, and sharing condolences on social media.

Read Also – How did Fito Olivares Die? The Mexican Musician Is No More