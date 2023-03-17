Who is Max, According to Rick Allen? What about Edward Hartley? Did He Hit the Def Leppard Drummer for what Reason? Explained

Richard Allen, 59, the drummer for Def Leppard, is brutally attacked by Rick Allen’s assault, 19, in an unprovoked attack. According to 7 News Miami, On Monday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was assaulted in front of a hotel. Below is what we currently know about the incident.

What Became Rick Allen?

According to 7 News Miami, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted on Monday night in front of a Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The previous evening, Allen shared the stage alongside Motley Crue and Def Leppard as part of the two bands’ ongoing world tour at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

A Fort Lauderdale Police complaint claims that Ohio native Hartley attacked the drummer outside the hotel while hiding behind a pillar, knocking him to the ground and striking him in the head. Allen, who tragically lost his arm in a car accident in 1984, provided authorities with a sworn statement indicating his wish for Hartley to face legal consequences.

Who Exactly is Max Edward Hartley?

According to reports, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen was attacked in front of a hotel. Allen was alleged “violently beaten” outdoors while smoking in the hotel’s valet area by Max Edward Hartley, a 19-year-old Ohio native now living in Florida. According to 7 News Miami, Hartley rushed “full speed” towards the 59-year-old singer while hiding behind a pillar, knocking him to the ground. Injuries were allegedly caused when Allen “struck his head on the ground,” according to a police report.

A woman nearby at the time of the event reportedly tried to save Allen, prompting Hartley to launch another assault.

Brief Information on the Suspect:

Hartley, who plays football and lacrosse for Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, seemed to be in Florida for spring break when the incident occurred. Hartley was raised with his parents, an elder and younger brother, and other family members in a $670,000 home in Cleveland, Ohio. He raised his arms to cover his face when asked whether he knew who Allen was and displayed bruising on his elbows. Hartley was arrested and sent to the Broward County Jail on Tuesday after being charged with two charges of assault, four counts of criminal mischief, and harming an elderly or disabled adult.

Who exactly is Rick Allen?

Richard John Cyril Allen, born on 1st November 1963, is an English drummer. He overcame his left arm amputation in January 1985 and continued to perform with the band, which went on to its most financially successful period. He is known as “The Thunder God” among admirers. According to the UK website Gigwise, he is ranked eighth among all-time great drummers.

